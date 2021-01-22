Onwuzurike Ready to Play his First Football Game in 13 months at Senior Bowl

The Husky defensive lineman passed up his final season and was greatly missed.

Levi Onwuzurike, the former University of Washington defensive lineman, hasn't played in a football game in 13 months but that will change soon when he takes part in next weekend's Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 293-pound Texan will travel to Mobile, Alabama, and participate in week-long practices, testing and interviews with NFL personnel, culminating with the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, January 30, at 11:30 a.m. PT. NFL Networks will televise the action from the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Onwuzurike passed up his final UW season, which was shortened to four games because of the pandemic, and he and his explosiveness were sorely missed by the Huskies, who gave up too many rushing yards.

He was one of three UW players invited to this postseason game along with cornerbacks Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor, but his teammates apparently have passed on the competition.

Onwuzurike, hoping to improve his pro stock which has him projected for the high to middle rounds of the NFL draft, will have a chance to go up against the best in offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and offensive guard Deonte Brown, both from national-champion Alabama.

The Husky lineman is one of six Pac-12 players who will play for the National team, joined by UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, Oregon State linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., California offensive lineman Jake Curhan, UCLA running back Demetric Felton and ASU wide receiver Frank Darby.

They'll team up with four players from Ohio State's national runner-up team.

