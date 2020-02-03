Pattison's Big Catch: 215 Days to Michigan

In the Washington huddle, Mark Pattison heard the call.

Green 90.

The play came with options.

If the Michigan cornerbacks lined up off him, Pattison was instructed to run an out route. If they covered him tight, he would run a fade to the back of the end zone.

Green 90.

If done right, this play would enable the Purple and Gold to beat the Maize and Blue.

The Huskies proved more color-coordinated.

Pattison raced into the end zone, jumped up and outwrestled a Wolverines defender for a 9-yard touchdown pass from Steve Pelluer.

Husky Stadium exploded.

Thirty-four seconds remained in the game.

It was Green 90.

In 1983, Pattison and his UW teammates battled back from a 14-point deficit in exhilarating fashion and his catch put them in position to beat Michigan, which they did 25-24. On the ensuing play, Pelluer hooked up with tight end Larry Michael on a two-point conversion pass. Pattison set the table.

As a junior, Pattison hauled in his first UW touchdown pass, which is recounted here as part of our series of Michigan moments in the countdown to the Huskies' opener against Wolverines on Sept. 5.

"It was one of the most amazing, incredible moments of my life," he said. "I had dreamed about that since I was a little kid."

It would not be Pattison's last trip to the end zone for the Huskies either.

Ask him for a memorable play as a Huskies wide receiver, and he has so much to choose from.

A year later, at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Pattison outran the Michigan secondary and pulled in a 73-yard TD pass to secure a 20-11 win, a deep route that left the Wolverines in shock.

In the 1985 Orange Bowl, he got his hands on a 12-yard scoring pass that provided the go-ahead points in a 28-17 comeback victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Pattison went on to a NFL career with the Los Angeles Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. The Seattle native climbs the world's tallest peaks now.

He'll take on Mount Everest in a few months, which shouldn't be that hard for him. Against Michigan a couple of times, he's been to the mountaintop.