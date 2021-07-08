Pistons Think Isaiah Stewart Can Be an All-Star, Maybe Another Wes Unseld

The franchise is enthused over the play of the former University of Washington big man.

Isaiah Stewart earned a spot in the playing rotation for the Detroit Pistons right away this past season, then a starting job.

The league spotted a rising star in this well-muscled and serious-minded kid, and it named him to the second unit of the All-NBA Rookie Team.

Stewart now is part of the USA Select Team preparing the American national team for the Tokyo Olympics.

The impressive thing about the 6-foot-9 big man from the University of Washington is he exceeded everyone's expectations in the Motor City in his debut season and the franchise leaders expect him to keep progressing and become someone special as he turns into a veteran player.

They talk about him transforming himself into Detroit's next All-Star player.

They suggest this compact, inside force, so sturdy and determined at all times, might turn himself into the second coming of the great Wes Unseld.

Stewart is being counted on, along with a young roster and the Pistons' good fortune to select the next No. 1 overall draft pick, to lead a franchise resurgence and a return to glory.

Former players from tough guys Dennis Rodman to Bill Laimbeer have to be greatly enthused about the new blood in the lineup turning up from Rochester, New York, by way of Seattle, and giving the chance for the Pistons to win again.

Bad boys, bad boys, what you going to do when Isaiah Stewart comes for you?

People admire Stewart because he's been part of two really inept teams at the UW and in Detroit over the past two years, and the negative team results did nothing to temper his approach one bit, which is all out, all the time.

They also like to hear him speak about how he sees himself in the game, because it's inspiring.

Consider his explanation for being compared to Dennis Rodman and Ben Wallace for his corresponding all-effort approach to the game.

“Toughness, grit, having that chip on your shoulder and not caring what anyone thinks," Stewart summed up. "Just go out and play hard. Go out and do everything you’ve got to do to win. It’s great history with those teams, those players. The fact they see that in my game, it’s definitely a great thing to see.”

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven