Not So Great Nate: Robinson Ends Up Face Down in Boxing Debut

Former two-sport Husky great doesn't last long in the ring in Los Angeles, KO'd in second round.

Nate Robinson always has believed he can do just about anything.

An NBA career. All-Star weekend dunk contests. College football and basketball. Podcasts. Clothing line. Restaurant owner.

On Saturday night, the former University of Washington athletic great found something he wasn't quite ready for.

A pro boxing career.

Robinson, as part of the undercard for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight bout, went down hard in a scary manner with a second-round knockout in his fighting debut to Jake Paul, himself a mouthy self-made YouTube personality and somewhat of a boxing pretender.

Two minutes into the round, Paul delivered a shot to Robinson's forehead and it was over at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Read about it here.

The ex-Husky defensive back and basketball high flyer lay on the canvas before he had to be helped away.

It was more disconcerting than sad.

Robinson was knocked down in the first round, hit above the ear, but he gamely got back up and kept going.

His approach was to bull-rush the other fighter, which wasn't a conventional boxing technique.

He paid for it dearly.

Robinson and Paul had waged a war of words on social media and this was the end result.

Hopefully, Nate finds a new hobby soon.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.