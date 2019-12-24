HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Remembering UW Teammates He's Lost

Dan Raley

No Washington football player has been more loyal to his teammates than Jimmy Rodgers. He's got everyone on speed dial. He stays in constant contact with his guys. He knows what all of them are doing.

The much-decorated safety from midway through the Don James era is still the captain, the heartbeat, the ringleader. 

On Christmas Eve, Rodgers will take a moment here to remember the Husky teammates he's lost in recent years. Even for a middle-aged man, it's way too many. They died far too young.

They played in the Rose, Orange and Aloha bowls together, sharing in epic victories and surviving crushing upsets, and then headed for the NFL or everyday jobs. 

Rodgers just this year reunited with Roger Tarver, a Californian who  showed up at Washington as a running back and later made the move to the secondary. He seemed happy and healthy. Yet in November, Tarver suddenly passed away, leaving his former teammates shaken.

In this video, Rodgers lists some of the names of the departed from his 1980-84 UW football teams. They all meant something to the team. They all matter to Jimmy. Check out his video message.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind the Numbers: Las Vegas Bowl

Mike Martin

The Washington Huskies closed out the Chris Petersen era with a convincing 38-7 victory over the Boise State Broncos in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. The score isn't the entire story. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look at the story Behind the Numbers

Pac-12 Honors Stewart with Second Weekly Honor

Dan Raley

UW freshman averages double-double in leading Huskies to pair of victories.

Huskies Show Another Side: Intimidators When They Want to Be

Dan Raley

UW advances to Diamond Head Classic title game against Houston.

No Beating Around the Bush: Hamdan, Paopao out as UW coaches

Dan Raley

Lake fires two assistants within hours of winning Las Vegas Bowl.

UW Moves Up in AP Basketball Poll

Dan Raley

Huskies one of three Pac-12 teams recognized in Top 25 listing

Eason: 'There Are Several Factors and a Lot of Things Going On'

Dan Raley

UW quarterback doesn't tip his hand on NFL plans after big win

What Vacation: UW All Business in Deflating Ball State 85-64

Dan Raley

McDaniels takes his turn as the catalyst as Huskies play precision basketball.

For 5 Years, Jacob Eason Has Kept Us Wondering

Dan Raley

From Georgia to Washington to Las Vegas, Huskies quarterback has kept people in suspense

The Consummate MVP: Molden Was There When UW Needed Him

Dan Raley

Cornerback continues to come up with big plays, get recognized for it.

Instant Reaction: Huskies Win Las Vegas Bowl 38-7

Mike Martin

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin gives his first impression of the final game of the Chris Petersen-era at Washington, a 38-7 victory in the Vegas Bowl.