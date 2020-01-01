Madsen on Rodgers: A Lesson in Husky Toughness

Thirty-five years ago, a Washington football team made its one and only appearance in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day. The Huskies went face to face with Oklahoma and Brian Bosworth, and won 28-17.

Jimmy Rodgers, his body pieced together for his final college game, called the shots for the Purple Reign defense from strong safety.

Lynn Madsen, a UW defensive tackle who had graduated the season before, marveled at his former teammate's toughness to the end. There was a broken arm, a banged-up knee, a broken thumb. Casts and plenty of tape.

"He kept blowing himself up and leaving himself on the football field," Madsen said.

Madsen, who got his NFL shot and was not a bad player himself, shares a few Rodgers stories that are part of program folklore. What he didn't mention was Jimmy used to box on the side.

He thinks his head-hunting safety would have been a great pro player had he not sacrificed his body for the Huskies. But how do you not play all out at all times?

Check out Madsen's remembrance of his teammate.