Ahmed Has Another Big NFL Day, Leading Miami in Rushing and Scoring Once

Dan Raley

Myles who?

Salvon Ahmed topped Miami in rushing for the second consecutive week, running for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries on Sunday, to help the Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21.

Ahmed recently replaced Myles Gaskin, his former University of Washington teammate, as Miami's lead back once Gaskin went out with a knee injury. The Dolphins are 2-0 with the newcomer in the backfield, 6-3 overall.

The speedster from Kirkland, Washington, has taken full advantage of his sudden opportunity, making his NFL debut last week with a team-best 38 yards on 7 carries in a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Against the Chargers, Ahmed was the starter in his second pro football outing.

He put Miami on the scoreboard first with a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play following a Dolphins blocked punt and recovery just outside of the end zone.

Carrying most of his team's rushing load, Ahmed had a pair of runs for 18 yards each and another for 11 yards. He also caught a pass for 5 yards.

Ahmed gave up his final year of UW eligibility to pursue a pro career. He went undrafted.

The San Francisco 49ers signed and cut him as a free agent, which the Dolphins did as well, only to add him to their practice squad. 

Ahmed was promoted to Miami's active roster even before Gaskin got hurt and was ready when called on. 

