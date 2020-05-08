HuskyMaven
Sixkiller at Cal: Deflections, Concussions and Interrogations

Dan Raley

Sonny Sixkiller and the 1971 University of Washington football team returned to California for the second consecutive weekend and this trip went well.

Too well, actually. 

On a sunny day in Berkeley, the Huskies were so dominant against Cal, drubbing the Golden Bears 30-7, that Sixkiller took most of the afternoon off.

The high-profile quarterback played the first quarter and one series in each of the second and third periods, and he turned the game over to backup Greg Collins.

Asked if he was able to work up much of a sweat, Sixkiller answered honestly, "During warmups. Sure, I would have liked to play more. Anybody would. But I'm glad Greg got to play so much."

Ih his abbreviated stint behind center, Sixkiller attempted just 11 passes, completing 6 for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Collins was good on 4 of 14 attempts for 143 yards and another score.

This game barely resembled the 1970 matchup where the Bears escaped with a 31-28 victory at Husky Stadium, holding off the UW at the end.

The Huskies left no doubt where this game was headed from the opening drive. Sixkiller took the Huskies 90 yards in 10 plays, personally doing the honors with a 2-yard touchdown run.

It seems something always weird happened when Sixkiller and Co. were on the field -- and this outing certainly was no different. 

In the first quarter, the UW quarterback threw one deep for tight end John Brady, who was supposed to run at the safety and break off his route. 

Brady, however, crossed up everyone by not stopping and racing past Bears safety Joe Acker at the Cal 40.

"The ball was already gone," Sixkiller said. "I remember throwing it and going, 'Oh, crap.' It was crazy. The safety was so surprised, the ball hit him in the shoulder pads and it bounced up in the air."

Wide receiver Jim Krieg snatched the deflection on the dead run and scampered for a 66-yard touchdown, giving the UW a 13-0 lead.

"I didn't see what happened," Sixkiller said. "I was down on the ground. For all I knew, it had been intercepted."

The Huskies scored twice more in the second quarter from long range -- on Calvin Jones' 78-yard punt return and Larry Dumas' 72-yard reception from Collins -- and they took a 27-0 lead at the break.

The Bears weren't the only ones knocked silly that afternoon. Jones suffered a concussion while making a tackle in the and he lost all focus. The year before against Cal, Sixkiller went through a similar experience, unable to tell how he took his team on a scoring drive.

Husky teammates noticed that Jones wasn't quite himself. Typical of this free-spirited team, they made light of the situation.

In those days, concussed players were left to fend for themselves, maybe walk off their head trauma and babble incessantly. 

"In those days, there wasn't a tent and you just kept running on the sideline," Sixkiller said. "Everybody was saying, 'Go talk to Calvin. He doesn't know what he's talking about.' "

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

6 completions for 131 yards and 4 completions for 143 yards? Man, these guys were just slingers! Accuracy be damned!!

My brother told me that, back in the day, if you suffered a concussion, a trainer would pop open a smelling salt, and have you take some BIG inhales until you kind of came around. The players who suffered concussions (noticeable or not) were concerned about losing their first-string status so you did, indeed, just walk it off. Everyone survived, but it would be naive to believe that there haven't been residual, and negative, effects.

