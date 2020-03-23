The Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Made Good on His Brash Promise

In the days leading up to the 1970 season opener, Washington coach Jim Owens cautioned reporters that his young quarterback Sonny Sixkiller might be a tad nervous when making his first collegiate start against Michigan State.

The scribes should have consulted with Spartans coach Duffy Daugherty following warm-ups about the kid's emotional state.

Sixkiller nervous? Are you kidding?

The sophomore was soaking up the moment, taking in the sunshine and gazing out at Lake Washington, when Daugherty ran past him before kickoff. Sixkiller couldn't resist welcoming the regal coach to Husky Stadium.

"Duffy, you're going down today!" he hollared. "We're going to kick your butt!"

Sixkiller couldn't have been more prescient from the opening bell. Exhibiting great poise in his big moment, he dropped back and threw a 12-yard strike to tight end Ace Bulger on his first play from scrimmage.

He handed off twice. He looked so cool and calm as the plays came in a hurry. Now it was time to really let loose.

On his fourth snap, Sixkiller retreated in the pocket and rifled one down the middle toward speedy sophomore wide receiver Ira Hammon in full stride. The Michigan State safety slipped on the hot Astroturf. Hammon, a Oregon native like his quarterback, was all alone when he caught the ball 30 yards away and raced in for a 59-yard touchdown.

Husky Stadium absolutely erupted. The roar could be heard all the way to downtown and back. Fans were hooked right away on this swashbuckling style of play. They were floored by this lightning bolt out of nowhere.

"It was like the Red Sea opened up," Sixkiller said. "The crowd was unbelievable how loud and crazy it was after that score. It's something you never forget."

He needed just four plays, 78 yards and a minute and 51 seconds to establish himself in his first game.

Just a week before, the annual Skywriters Tour of league media members visited Seattle and came for a close-up look at this new quarterback of Cherokee descent. He handled himself well during the ensuing interrogation.

He was entrusted with leading the charge to revive Washington football following 1-9 and 3-5-2 seasons that supposedly put Owens and his staff on the hot seat. Included in the near-winless season of 1969 was a 27-11 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan.

The writers took great liberties in their descriptions of a rebuilding effort falling on the shoulders of a Native-American quarterback.

"This is the land where the grandson of a Cherokee chief is the hope of a coach whose scalp is on the line," wrote Joe Hendrickson of the Independent Star News of Pasadena, California.

Sixkiller had them laughing when he turned it around and said John Wayne was his least favorite actor because he heard that the noted Hollywood tough guy "collected dolls."

Sonny spent that summer back in Ashland, Oregon, knowing that he was the No. 1 Husky quarterback now, no matter how quickly Greg Collins recovered from his broken collarbone.

He went home and worked out with buddies who played football for other colleges. They ran the surrounding hills, lifted weights and threw the ball together. He was in top shape by the time he returned to Seattle.

After his opening scoring blitz, Sixkiller was not without his missteps against Michigan State. With the first quarter pulling to a close, the Spartans' Brad McLee stepped in front of another pass intended for Bulger, swiped it and went 80 yards to score. The interception tied the game at 7.

It was just a momentary setback. Collateral damage. Nothing that couldn't be overcome.

Sixkiller ignited what would be a thorough demolition of this Big Ten team. He threw scoring passes of 6 yards to fullback Bo Cornell in the second quarter and once more to Hammon of 36 yards in the third to put distance between the Huskies and the overmatched Spartans, building a 21-7 lead.

The new UW quarterback also got tackled in the end zone for a safety, but soon he handed off to sophomore tailback Mark Wheeler who streaked 52 yards for another touchdown, and it was 28-9.

Sixkiller gave way in the fourth quarter to Collins, who led the Huskies on a final touchdown drive to finalize a 42-16 rout. The starter had done his job with his senior-oriented line offering great protection, his rearranged receiving corps getting open and a rebuilt defense, in particular the secondary, shutting things down.

The guy who wore No. 6 completed 16 of 35 passes for 279 yards and those three scores. He was so fearless, he threw on first down a lot. He threw out of his end zone twice. He was picked off three times.

None of the negative plays seemed to matter. Only the energy and boldness he brought on the field were important.

"I told him to pass on the first play," Owens said. "When they intercepted him for a touchdown, I told him to keep right on throwing."

Sixkiller was so cool under fire that he even scrambled out of the pocket and ran for a 47-yard gain. It felt surreal to him as he dashed up the field in slow motion and felt the electricity of 52,000 fans standing and roaring.

The headline in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer the following morning wasn't exactly politically correct: Sixkiller Ambushes MSU.

But neither was Sonny when it came to a game based around old-school etiquette. This guy was new age. A little cocky to be sure.

Hey Duffy Daugherty, guess what? As that new Husky quarterback impulsively informed you before opening kickoff, he and his teammates indeed kicked your butt.