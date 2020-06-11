Where's Sixkiller? At USC, Sonny Had a Bad Seat, Signed Autographs

A wounded University of Washington football team returned home from California's Bay Area with an injured Sonny Sixkiller, then turned right around and went back to Southern California with him in tow.

Against No. 1-ranked USC, the Huskies had their high-profile quarterback with them for morale purposes only. He wasn't available for game action.

They announced that Sixkiller was out two to three weeks with a knee injury suffered in a 24-0 setback to No. 17 Stanford. His absence would end up being slightly longer than that. He would need extensive rehabilitation, but not surgery.

It was a weird position for Sonny, who had gone from quarterback unknown to celebrity and Husky legend and back to football nomad.

"If you're not playing, you don't get to do anything," Sixkiller said. "It was like you got ostracized in a way, kind of put on the back burner."

Imagine that, this nationwide curiosity all of a sudden shunted aside as damaged goods.

While the Huskies tried to regroup with a new quarterback, Sixkiller spent part of each day in an ice bath trying to remove the inflammation from his knee. It was unbearable at times.

"It was hard to endure," he said. "You'd put in warm water and then a cold bucket of ice. You'd sit in it for a half hour. You had to make sure you went to the bathroom before you did the rehab."

Meantime, the Huskies had an even bigger problem than not having Sonny Sixkiller in the huddle. Greg Collins was a question mark, too.

Collins, the No. 2 quarterback who pulled three starts for Sonny when he was sick with the flu as a sophomore and injured an ankle as a senior, was next man up.

Word got out that the backup had injured the thumb on his throwing hand against Stanford. He didn't practice all week.

Coach Jim Owens told the press that Collins was on the travel squad to Los Angeles and would be in uniform for the USC game.

He also spoke about having in reserve sophomore quarterbacks Mark Backman, who had played briefly and thrown one pass that season, and Dennis Fitzpatrick, who was redshirting.

Owens didn't offer many details about his offensive plans for USC, other than the fact that Sixkiller wasn't available. There was good reason for that.

When the Huskies ran onto the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, against possibly the best team that USC has ever fielded, Collins turned out to be a decoy. He couldn't play because of the numb thumb.

Fitzpatrick, 19, was the quarterback starter for the 5-1 and 18th-ranked Huskies. They burned his redshirt season. They asked him to perform a miracle.

Over three days, Owens installed a new triple-option offense that best suited Fitzpatrick's football skills. He swore the beat writers, who watched practice daily, to secrecy on the new system. It was a disaster.

"The idea was that Denny was more of a runner and it would be best to control the clock," Sixkiller said. "It didn't really work."

USC 34, Washington 7.

After two seasons as one of the nation's most prolific passing teams, the Huskies offered nothing resembling an efficient air attack.

Fitzpatrick, who scored the Huskies' only points on a 10-yard keeper late in the game, completed just 3 of 11 passes for 15 yards and was intercepted twice. Backman spelled him and hit on 3 of 9 passes for 11 yards while serving up three interceptions.

The UW's highest percentage passer that afternoon actually was running back Barry Houlihan, who completed 1 of 2 tosses for 15 yards.

As for Sixkiller?

He was relegated to a seat low in the stands near the field entrance. He sat among Washington athletic department personnel, such as the sports information staff. He was among the fans and likely recognized.

He could barely see the game action. The Trojans did this on purpose. All visiting-team support people received lousy seats.

"I couldn't go out on the field and I wanted to," Sixkiller said. "It wasn't so much a choice as it was a requirement. I probably signed a few autographs."