Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel's Return Fired Up Billy Joe Hobert

Meeting with his Husky quarterbacks one afternoon, then-University of Washington offensive coordinator Gary Pinkel turned to Billy Joe Hobert with a straight-forward request.

"Why can't you be more like Mark?" Pinkel said, referring to starting quarterback Mark Brunell.

Hobert was dismayed by this. He was comfortable with who he was. Unconventional, blunt and rough around the edges.

Brunell was businesslike, orderly, even straight-laced.

"He did everything by the book," Hobert said. "He was a great guy, a great leader. That's why he lasted so long in the NFL. I was not that guy."

So a year later, when Pinkel brought his Toledo team into Husky Stadium to face a powerful 1991 Husky team headed for a national championship, Hobert was the starter and more than a little fired up to face the new head coach.

"I think he liked the fact I was a competitor, but I think he was appalled with me as a person," Hobert said. "When he came back, I did take it as I'm going to freaking crush Gary Pinkel. Screw him for saying I have to be like Mark."

This shoot-from-the-hip quarterback admittedly was so amped during the game to show Pinkel what he could do, Hobert had receiver Mario Bailey wide open for a score — and overshot him by 20 yards. He called it his worth pass of the season.

Hobert would lead the Huskies to five first-half touchdowns in a decisive 48-0 victory and sit out the second half. He didn't seek out the coach after the game. But there was no long-term animosity.

"As our years got older, we reconnected," Hobert said. "I have nothing but respect for him."

