Stewart, McDaniels Shared, Sat Out NBA Opening-Night Game

The rookies from the University of Washington, facing each other on opening night, didn't get off the bench on opening night.

So much for the Husky rookie reunion game.

The NBA season began inauspiciously on Wednesday night for Isaiah McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart, former University of Washington teammates who crossed paths as opening-night opponents.

McDaniels suited up for the host Minnesota Timberwolves; Stewart, as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

It was No. 28 in the draft vs. No. 16.

Neither one made it past the warmup lines.

They sat and watched Minnesota's 111-101 victory.

They'll have to wait another night to officially enter an NBA boxscore.

For all Huskies involved in this one, the game was a total wash.

Former UW guard Jaylen Nowell, a second-year player for Minnesota, didn't play either because he had a calf injury.

Coming in, the 6-foot-9 Stewart received plaudits in Detroit for his preseason play, with pistons.com describing him this way, "Stewart is a bundle of raw energy who throws off a young Ben Wallace vibe, but the Pistons also see bristling offensive potential in the 19-year-old. [Dwayne] Casey is already a big fan."

Meantime, the 6-9 McDaniels has spurred far less confidence in Minnesota that he'll provide any immediate help, described repeatedly as a raw talent who is more of a long-term project.

They're part of the 10-man contingent of former UW players now on NBA rosters, a group that also includes Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers, Justin Holiday of the Indiana Pacers, Marquese Chriss of the Golden State Warriors, Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic, and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

