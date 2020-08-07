The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 1

Fandom is a complex part of human reality. People everywhere choose to support a franchise, school or athlete based on factors ranging from family experience to regional affiliation.

People build communities and create rivalries with other communities who share an affinity for a sport but disagree over whom they support. On a given Saturday in the fall, Husky fans gather at the stadium, at bars and restaurants, and in homes to enjoy the latest University of Washington football team. Fans hang on every play and pour out a ton of emotion and feel a lot of stress.

I grew up in Coupeville, a town on Whidbey Island in Washington state. It’s primarily an agricultural community with deep ties to Washington State University. My dad was the one who influenced my Husky roots. Like many UW fans of that era, he grew up watching a game review show on KOMO-TV with broadcaster Bruce King called Husky Highlights. Head coaches Jim Owen and Don James taught him the game in his living room and created a Husky fan in Cougar country.

Stories such as this were sprinkled throughout the comments I received on social media in creating this series.

Heroes are what's needed for any athletic program to turn casual spectators into fanatics.

Every Husky fan has his or her heroes from different generations. Some people never saw their hero play, but they grew attached after hearing stories about the former great.

“There was lore around Napoleon Kaufman in my house,” says Josh, a fan in his 30s. “I saw him a few times but he became a legend because of how my dad talked about him.”

For me, my first favorite Husky was Reggie Williams. He was and still is the most dominant receiver I've ever seen. He could outrun and outjump any defender. Every time the ball was thrown in the direction of No. 1, I knew he would catch it.

I put the question out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter asking everyone for a first favorite Husky. More than 1,500 fans got back to me with names. Some I knew well and others not so well. I learned a lot about these players who came before my time and the stories I found in my research gave me a new perspective on players from the past.

Part 2 of this series looks at the most popular players from the 1960s through the 1980s.