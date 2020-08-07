HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 1

Trevor Mueller

Fandom is a complex part of human reality. People everywhere choose to support a franchise, school or athlete based on factors ranging from family experience to regional affiliation.

People build communities and create rivalries with other communities who share an affinity for a sport but disagree over whom they support. On a given Saturday in the fall, Husky fans gather at the stadium, at bars and restaurants, and in homes to enjoy the latest University of Washington football team. Fans hang on every play and pour out a ton of emotion and feel a lot of stress.

I grew up in Coupeville, a town on Whidbey Island in Washington state. It’s primarily an agricultural community with deep ties to Washington State University. My dad was the one who influenced my Husky roots. Like many UW fans of that era, he grew up watching a game review show on KOMO-TV with broadcaster Bruce King called Husky Highlights. Head coaches Jim Owen and Don James taught him the game in his living room and created a Husky fan in Cougar country. 

Stories such as this were sprinkled throughout the comments I received on social media in creating this series.

Heroes are what's needed for any athletic program to turn casual spectators into fanatics. 

Every Husky fan has his or her heroes from different generations. Some people never saw their hero play, but they grew attached after hearing stories about the former great.

“There was lore around Napoleon Kaufman in my house,” says Josh, a fan in his 30s. “I saw him a few times but he became a legend because of how my dad talked about him.”

For me, my first favorite Husky was Reggie Williams. He was and still is the most dominant receiver I've ever seen. He could outrun and outjump any defender. Every time the ball was thrown in the direction of No. 1, I knew he would catch it.

I put the question out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter asking everyone for a first favorite Husky. More than 1,500 fans got back to me with names. Some I knew well and others not so well. I learned a lot about these players who came before my time and the stories I found in my research gave me a new perspective on players from the past.

Part 2 of this series looks at the most popular players from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Puyallup High, Former Standout Athlete Loses Out to Covid-19

Eli Sevener brought the horrors of the pandemic front and center to the people of his close-knit community.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Nick Harris Might Have to Play, and Start, Right Away for Browns

The former University of Washington lineman was drafted as a center, but could be needed elsewhere. Here's how it shakes down.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huskies Favored in 7 of 10 Games in Coming Season

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Washington is predicted to go 7-3 in its conference-games-only season. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin takes a look at the three games they’re not favored and potentially why.

Kaila Olin

UW Commit Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American Good Fit

The slot receiver is one of seven players nationally who should be an immediate contributor in college football.

Dan Raley

Troy Fautanu Has a Big Chore Ahead of Him — Playing as a Much Larger Guy

The offensive tackle from Nevada is practically unrecognizable going from high school to college.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

BYU Lines Up Game in Record Speed — Huskies Should Keep Cougars on Speed Dial

The UW and others in Pac-12 could be scrambling to find replacement football games during the season. Here's an option.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Coaches Poll Mentions Washington, But Needs to See a Quarterback

The lack of a proven leader keeps Huskies well down the ladder in the first national poll released.

Dan Raley

Part 3: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington football player, after falling into substance abuse and an unsavory lifestyle when pro football didn't work out, has turned things around.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Reports 2 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Athletes, Brings total to 9

The Husky athletic program continues to avoid a big virus outbreak that has affected other schools nationwide.

Dan Raley

Big Ten Joins Pac-12 with Unity Movement but No Opt-Out Threat; UConn Cancels Season

Another group of college football players have organized into one voice, but seeks only health and eligibility protections.

Dan Raley