HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

They Should Have Played a Game of Husky Horse

Dan Raley

On the outside, it looked like just another meaningless NBA contest.

The Magic vs. the Timberwolves.

A pair of sub-.500 teams, playing out the string.

On Friday night in Minneapolis, Orlando emerged as the 132-118 winner.

On closer inspection, three former Washington players put on a shooting exhibition.

Ex-Huskies guard Markelle Fultz, now Orlando's floor leader and far more comfortable as a pro player, dropped in 11 of 14 shots from the field on his way to a 24-point outing.

Magic teammate and former UW guard Terrrence Ross came off the bench to nail 7 of 10 shots during a 16-point showing.

For the Timberwolves, ex-Huskies backcourtman Jaylen Nowell sank 3 of 4 shots and finished with 11 points in 12 minutes. 

Collectively, that's a sizzling 21 for 28.

Curiously, these guys did it the old-fashioned way, making just two 3-pointers among them, both by Ross, who went 2 for 4 behind the line.

Not only were these former Huskies accurate, they showed how to share the ball. Fultz picked up 5 assists, Ross 4 and Nowell a pair.

Ross has had a very good week. On Wednesday night, he canned 8 of 10 3-pointers and came up with 35 points in a 116-113 loss to Miami.

"I just have a better  understanding of how things go over a long season and I feel like now I know what works and what doesn't," Ross said. "I just think I have really found my niche now."

While each of these guys competed collegiately at Washington, they might have had to introduce themselves on Friday. None of them played together in Seattle.

In 2012, Ross left the UW after two seasons and entered the draft, going to the Raptors as the eighth pick overall.

Fultz played just the 2017 season at Washington, made himself available for the draft and was taken No. 1 overall by the 76ers.

Nowell, discussed by Huskies coach Mike Hopkins in the video clip, spent two seasons with the Huskies and was drafted last June in the second round by the Timberwolves.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Weekend: Oaks Christian CB Visits UW

Youthful defensive back Jalen Lewis has a visit scheduled with UW coach Jimmy Lake this weekend. Lewis hasn't been offered by the Huskies but that could change.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Huskies Refuse to Lose in Tempe

The Washington Huskies went into Tempe, Arizona, and dropped the third-place Sun Devils 90-83. The victory gave the UW its first conference road victory of the season. Washington is now 14-16 on the season, 4-13 in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin

Blaise and Bo: It's 183 Days to Michigan

Washington Husky kick-blocker got an earful from the Michigan coach -- and he was only listening to the Wolverines leader berate a referee.

Dan Raley

Washington basketball team picks up its first road win at Arizona State.

Washington's last-place basketball team picks up its first road victory against third-place Arizona State.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the ASU Sun Devils on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get their first conference road win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Kaila Olin

Huskies Could Use Another Shooter Like Tre Simmons

Former Washington 3-point ace now gets his shot as a Garfield High assistant coach, eyes college ranks.

Dan Raley

Hopkins on His Huskies' Disastrous Season: 'It's Been Strange'

Everything that could go wrong for Washington basketball team has gone wrong.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

After All These Years, Jamal Williams Still Has Brandon Roy's Back

Former Washington standout is part of the coaching dream team at Garfield High School, patiently working his way up the ranks.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Memorial Service Set For Nesby Glasgow, UW, Seahawks standout

Former University of Washington and NFL cornerback died from a long struggle with stomach cancer last month. He was 62.

Dan Raley

Huskies Coach Mike Hopkins Is Honest About It: 'I've made mistakes'

Third-year UW basketball leader acknowledges he's been part of the problem with his last-place team.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley