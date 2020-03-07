They Should Have Played a Game of Husky Horse

On the outside, it looked like just another meaningless NBA contest.

The Magic vs. the Timberwolves.

A pair of sub-.500 teams, playing out the string.

On Friday night in Minneapolis, Orlando emerged as the 132-118 winner.

On closer inspection, three former Washington players put on a shooting exhibition.

Ex-Huskies guard Markelle Fultz, now Orlando's floor leader and far more comfortable as a pro player, dropped in 11 of 14 shots from the field on his way to a 24-point outing.

Magic teammate and former UW guard Terrrence Ross came off the bench to nail 7 of 10 shots during a 16-point showing.

For the Timberwolves, ex-Huskies backcourtman Jaylen Nowell sank 3 of 4 shots and finished with 11 points in 12 minutes.

Collectively, that's a sizzling 21 for 28.

Curiously, these guys did it the old-fashioned way, making just two 3-pointers among them, both by Ross, who went 2 for 4 behind the line.

Not only were these former Huskies accurate, they showed how to share the ball. Fultz picked up 5 assists, Ross 4 and Nowell a pair.

Ross has had a very good week. On Wednesday night, he canned 8 of 10 3-pointers and came up with 35 points in a 116-113 loss to Miami.

"I just have a better understanding of how things go over a long season and I feel like now I know what works and what doesn't," Ross said. "I just think I have really found my niche now."

While each of these guys competed collegiately at Washington, they might have had to introduce themselves on Friday. None of them played together in Seattle.

In 2012, Ross left the UW after two seasons and entered the draft, going to the Raptors as the eighth pick overall.

Fultz played just the 2017 season at Washington, made himself available for the draft and was taken No. 1 overall by the 76ers.

Nowell, discussed by Huskies coach Mike Hopkins in the video clip, spent two seasons with the Huskies and was drafted last June in the second round by the Timberwolves.