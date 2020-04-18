Nelson Got His Kicks Against Wolverines: 140 Days (hopefully) to Michigan

Chuck Nelson accomplished a lot as a University of Washington football player.

He earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors at placekicker.

Set a pair of NCAA records -- 25 of 26 field goals made in a season and 30 consecutive over two seasons.

Finished with school record 81.9 percent conversion rate for his career.

Appeared in two Rose Bowls in 1981 and 1982, the first time against Michigan.

With the Huskies opening the 2020 season at home against Michigan on September 5, pandemic permitting, former UW players have been supplying Wolverine memories on Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated. The game is 140 days out.

Good or bad.

Nelson faced the Big Ten powerhouse in his first Rose Bowl, which involved a Bo Schembechler team. The kicker made a couple of field goals. He and his UW teammates were hoping for a lot more points than that.

He converted on 35- and 26-yard field goals in the second quarter, leaving the Huskies trailing 7-6 at halftime. He did his part.

Nelson supplied all of the Washington scoring in that New Year's Day battle, which was surprising because Don James' teams typically scored a lot of points whenever competing in the Granddaddy of them all. The Huskies lost to Schembechler and company 23-6.

Regardless of the Pasadena outcome, Nelson considered the game memorable. There's always a certain amount of prestige that comes with facing the maize and blue team.

"I'm glad I got to play against one of the big two in the Big Ten," he said. "That's big-time football."