Hawaii Defensive Tackle Commits to Washington for 2021

Pointing to the University of Washington's success at developing players at his position, Hawaii defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa announced on Wednesday on Twitter that he would commit to the Huskies, becoming their third 2021 class member.

Peihopa, as one of the West's top defensive tackle recruits, is an important piece of UW's recruiting. He is rated as the nation's 30th defensive tackle, according to 247Sports.com.

He sees himself in the mold of current UW defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and former Huskies run-stopper Vita Vea.

Peihopa, at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, has yet to be timed in the 40-yard dash, but jokes that his time will be "supa-fast." To his point, the Honolulu native shows some serious speed in his junior year highlights.

On defense, he doesn't linger around the line of scrimmage once he's done wrestling with his man. He doesn't stop until the whistle blows.

"My assignment is to get the guy with the ball," he said of his high-energized approach. "A lot of people think the main goal of the DL is to beat your blocker. If you're not running to the ball, you're not playing D-line right."

He's had the Huskies high on his list for a long time.

"I fell I love with Washington once I got up the escalator from the light rail," he said of his rapid-transit arrival when he visited Husky Stadium last Novemberfor the Apple Cup.

However, infatuation for the Huskies went well beyond the 70,000 crowd.

"The UW is also the most family-oriented program I've seen and that's huge for Hawaii boys," he said. "I chose Washington because it has everything I am looking for in a program and more. Top-notch acedemics, development, location and, of course, football."

At First Glance: Peihopa moves exceedlingly well for someone over 300 pounds. He's a true interior lineman who can plug up gaps.

He stays low out of his breaks and is quick enough to shoot through gaps to disrupt plays in the backfield. He's a hard-hitter with strong hands who forces fumbles.

Rather than collapse the pocket, Peihopa uses his first step to beat double-teams before they can get their hands on him.