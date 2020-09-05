2021 Washington DL Commit Ready for "Sweating, Bleeding and Crying Together"

While several states have delayed their high school football seasons to next year, Voi Tunuufi and his East High School team in Salt Lake City, Utah, have played for nearly a month.

As much as he's happy to have games scheduled where others don't, the University of Washington defensive-tackle commit hasn't had the season he expected, with the Leopards off to a 1-2 start.

"It hasn't gone the way we planned," Tunuufi said of East's struggles, which include being shut out by Orem High 18-0. "We're just focused on getting better."

East High hasn't even benefitted from being an active football team. With Nevada having delayed high school football, a player from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas joined the Leopards so he could play.

"We welcome everyone to the brotherhood," Tunuufi said. "The alumni set the example of how to treat everyone that wants to join it."

That's just one of a handful of valuable lessons Tunuufi abides by and even uses in welcoming every new 2021 Husky commit, including the recently added Vincent Nunley, via a group chat.

"We're pretty close," Tunuufi said of the UW recruiting class. "We need to be a very close group because we're going to be sweating, bleeding and crying together."

It works both ways for him, too. Sam "Taki" Taimani, a former East High teammate and current Husky defensive lineman, makes sure to offer him guidance and words of encouragement.

"Taki and I talk a lot," Tunuufi said. "He keeps me focused."

He also speaks regularly with Husky defensive-line coach Ikaika Malloe, with whom he speaks with regularly.

But first things, first. Tunuufi's Leopards were on the road on Friday night, looking to even their record against unbeaten American Fork.