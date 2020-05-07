Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon and Schuster Updates

Washington state provides three high school football prospects among the top 10 nationally. Someone is going to reap significant rewards here. The Washington Huskies figure it better be them, enjoying the fruits of this unusual collection of homegrown talent.

Yet the recruiting tug of war for these elite players is still very much in progress.

"There are a lot of talented players still available and there is a lot of time until signing day in February 2021," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst.

Here's the list of the top players in Washington for the class of 2021:

Sam Huard, QB, Kennedy Catholic

He's the son of former UW and NFL quarterback Damon Huard, a five-star quarterback himself and the cornerstone of this class. According to 247 Sports, Huard is the 10th-best player in the country and the No. 1 pro-style QB. Yet he's rated as just the third-best prospect in the Evergreen State, showing how good the talent pool is. Huard committed to the Huskies in late November 2018.

Clay Millen, QB, Mount Si

This Millen has the misfortune of having the same birth year as Sam Huard. He's the son of former UW and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen and is rated as the ninth-best pocket passer in the country. He holds offers from three Pac-12 teams in Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona.

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Eastside Catholic

Tuimoloau ranks as the No. 2 player overall in the country. Thought to be an Ohio State lean he is a must-get for Washington's defense. The Buckeyes already have four-star and five-star defensive ends committed. Given his frame of nearly 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, he could be moved to the interior on the defensive line. Washington has two elite interior defensive linemen and is holding a defensive-end spot for Tuimoloau. He is uncommitted

Jacob Schuster, DT, Tumwater

Schuster resembles former Husky run-stuffer Greg Gaines in stature. Coming fromLa Habra, California, Gaines ranked 48th among defensive tackles in the country, Schuster is listed at No. 42. Similar to Gaines, Schuster is a three-star prospect. The Huskies didn't take a DT in 2020 and might be trying to balance the roster allocation along the defensive line. Washington is the third Pac-12 school to offer Schuster, joining California and Washington State. He's undecided at this point.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Steilacoom

Egbuka is a five-star receiver whose successful recruitment would do a lot to embolden Huard and the Washington offense. He has great speed and an impressive 6-1, 190-pound frame. Should they miss out on Egbuka, the Huskies remain in good position with other elite receivers. Egbuka is thought to be leaning heavily toward Ohio State.

Junior Alexander, WR, Kennedy Catholic

One of two Huard targets at Kennedy Catholic, Alexander is a long-lever receiver. At 6-3 and 190 pounds, Alexander has the build the Huskies are seeking in receivers, and one similar to Egbuka. He's a four-star wideout rated as the 218th-best prospect in the country. He has a great on-field rapport with Huard. He says he's undecided but Washington is projected as a likely destination.

Jabez Tinae, WR, Kennedy Catholic

Tinae is the other top Huard target that hails from Kennedy Catholic. As with Egbuka and Alexander, the 6-1, 197-pounder has the size that the UW covets. Alexander is the 36th-ranked receiver in the country, Tinae the 40th. If they can reel in two of these receivers, the Huskies will be in great shape at the receiver position for this class. Tinae is undecided.

Owen Prentice, OG, O'Dea

Prentice is the eighth-best offensive guard in the country for 2021. At 6-3 and 290 pounds, he has the frame of the interior offensive lineman that the Huskies have had a lot of success with over the years. Prentice could join a group of in-state offensive-line talent that includes Ulumoo Ale, Henry Bainivalu, Nate Kalepo, and Geirean Hatchett. Prentice is thought to have the Huskies high on his list.

Julien Simon, LB, Lincoln

Simon lists as an athlete by 247 Sports, but the Huskies seemingly like him at linebacker. As an athlete, Simon ranks as a four-star prospect and the 98th-best prospect in the country. Simon will announce his commitment on Mother's Day. Indications are that he is leaning toward USC.

Will Latu, LB, Bethel

Latu similarly projects as an athlete and at 6-2 and 221 pounds matches Simon's size. The Huskies could fill one position group with these two in-state prospects. If they can land one of these two local linebackers and Californian Ethan Calvert, they will be in great shape. Ethan is the younger brother of Husky linebacker Josh Calvert and a top five inside linebacker in the country. Latu is considered a heavy Washington lean.

This instate tracker will be updated as player projections change or they commit to a school.