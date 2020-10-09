Lincoln QB Gabarri Johnson Benefits from Recruiting Event as Much as Anyone

Gabarri Johnson was the youngest player on the field at the recently completed Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend, but he looked like a seasoned veteran. It didn't take long for the Lincoln High School quarterback to drop a 40-yard pass over a defender's reach and perfectly into a receiver's hands early in the first session.

Even with the near year-long layoff from pads because of the pandemic, Johnson never looked out of sorts. The quarterback from Tacoma, Washington, was one of the most consistent players at any position throughout the weekend, especially in the live-action scrimmage on Sunday.

Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven's high school recruiting analyst, came away with these first impressions on Johnson, who's part of the Class of 2023:

"John was the clear offensive MVP of the scrimmage. His first three drives ended with touchdowns, followed by a fourth that involved a catchable ball in the end zone that fell incomplete. He used his feet to buy time in the pocket and find open receivers, and he put balls where only his receivers could catch them. Johnson exhibited why he is considered one of the best in his class."

In 2019, Lincoln used Johnson in a multitude of ways for him to see the field as a freshman in the Abes' offense — all while he awaited his turn as the team's starting signal-caller.

Blessed with the opportunity, he won't take the position for granted.

"I was patient in having to wait a whole year to actually play my position," he said.

Johnson didn't start a varsity game at quarterback, but he displayed poise under pressure in the recruiting showcase. He delivered catchable balls to all zones of the field, with the one aforementioned dropped touchdown, with various looks from the defenses.

His throws showed great touch on intermediate routes and, when necessary, he increased the velocity to fit the ball through tight windows. Either way, he threw a catchable ball.

Even when scrambling, Johnson was not panicked and he kept his eyes downfield.

With five college offers in hand, the Lincoln quarterback is just getting started, using his physical tools to try and interest more schools break down his stellar Sunday afternoon.