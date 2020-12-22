A Conversation with 2022 Husky Commit Anthony Jones

The pass rusher from Henderson, Nevada, sat down with Husky Maven’s Trevor Mueller to talk about his game.

On Thanksgiving day, edge rusher Anthony Jones of Liberty High School in the Las Vegas suburbs got the call he was waiting for.

University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski offered the 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete a scholarship.

“Just knowing I will have my college paid for means a lot to me,” Jones said.

When asked about his decision to commit to Washington, “It just felt like home.”

Jones made it official on December 19th by verbally committing to the Huskies. Signing will come next year.

Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller sat down with Jones to talk about his game and his decision to commit to the Huskies.