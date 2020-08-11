HuskyMaven
Big Picture: In-Depth Analysis on UW DL Recruiting and Scholarship Distribution

Trevor Mueller

Every successful Washington Husky defense historically has been anchored by run-stuffing and pocket-collapsing interior linemen. Steve Emtman was the best at this. He dominated offensive linemen in the early 1990s and was the centerpiece of a truly superior defense.

Chris Petersen and his Boise State staff created similarly effective defensive lines even when they were in the Mountain West. This formula made the Broncos the dominant team in the conference and helped the coach transition seamlessly when he took over at Washington. 

Household D-lineman names from the Petersen era are Danny Shelton, Vita Vea, and Greg Gaines.

As the program transitions to new leadership under Jimmy Lake, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated takes a look at this important position group.

Tale of the Tape:

  • 2019: Faatui Tuitele 6-3, 304
  • 2019: Jacob Bandes 6-3, 315
  • 2019: Sam Paama 6-4, 336
  • 2019: Noa Ngalu 6-1, 280
  • 2021: Kuao Peihopa 6-3, 306
  • 2021: Voi Tunuufi 6-2, 280
  • 2021: Siaosi Finau 6-3, 300

After filling in the recruiting cycle for interior linemen in 2019 with commits from four highly rated defensive linemen, the Huskies didn't sign one for 2020. As of now, the UW has three potential interior linemen for 2021.

Kuao Peihopa has solid potential as an interior lineman with effective hands. Siaosi Finau is somewhat of an unknown. Voi Tunuufi represents more of a wild card though he has one of the fastest first steps; hee could play both inside and outside in the Husky defense.

With trio committed, Washington looks to add one more recruit, possibly Jacob Schuster out of Tumwater High School near Olympia, Washington. That would give the Huskies a diverse group of young and talented players for the future.

Here is a look at the players, new and old for Washington, and when their eligibility is scheduled to end:

  • 2020: Levi Onwuzurike
  • 2020: Josiah Bronson
  • 2023: Tuli Letuligasenoa
  • 2023: Sam Tiamani
  • 2024: Jacob Bandes
  • 2024: Fatui Tuitele
  • 2024: Sam Paama
  • 2024: Noa Ngalu
  • 2025: Voi Tunuufi
  • 2025: Kuao Peihopa
  • 2025: Siaosi Finau

“When you think of Washington football, you think of nasty defensive linemen, and this team is full of guys who will dominate the line of scrimmage,” said Mike Martin, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s college football analyst. “This group will make it hard on offensive coordinators to find ways to sustain drives and score points.”

Interior linemen are entrusted with stopping running backs before they get to the next level, but just as important, they need to take on double-teams and put pass rushers and linebackers in one-on-one situations to make the tackle.

“Just because they might not fill the box score, doesn’t mean they aren’t dominant,” explained Jake Grant Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s 4th and Inches Podcast co-host.  “They will demand double teams, and collapse the pocket. Of course, Levi will get his.”

The interior line looks like it will be a strength once more this season for the Huskies, who have Levi Onwuzurike as a headliner after turned down the NFL; he has a chance of be drafted in the first or second round next April.

Projected 2020 Rotation:

  • Levi Onwuzurike and Tuli Letuligasenoa
  • Josiah Bronson and Sam Taimani

Keeping everyone progressing, Fatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes, Sama Paama and Nao Ngalu should see snaps this season.

Breakout Candidate:

Tuli Letuligasenoa possesses immense talent. He's a large lineman who has quick feet. At some point, he could be a breakout star mentioned in the same breath as the recent Huskies who have gone onto the NFL.

