"It's Going to Change a lot of Things"; California Commits/Target React to Season's Delay

Mike Martin

The total impact on high school football being delayed by the California Interscholastic Federation may be years away from being fully understood.  Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated reached out to several Washington Husky commits and targets who had this to say:

Zakhari Spears, SI All-American candidate, UW commit, DB Loyola High School

"As of now, no, my family and I weren’t considering going anywhere. But, who knows? I don’t think Loyola allows for students to leave early so I doubt that’s an option for me. I will most likely end up playing whenever we play."

Dyson McCutcheon, SI All-American candidate, UW commit, DB Bishop Amat High School

"It's going to be interesting because I know a lot of kids that already committed or are planning on committing soon might sit out their senior season because of how late the season is going to start.  It's good that we're at least going to have a season, but it's going to change a lot of things"

Derek Wilkins, SI All-American candidate UW target, DE Santa Margarita High School

     "It's something that I saw coming, but it is still disappointing nonetheless. I do not think I will transfer out of state. I will mostly likely just stay at the school that I attend right now and see what happens with that."

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TianaCole
TianaCole

Appreciate hearing players give their insight into this

Recruiting

