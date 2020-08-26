SI.com
Class of 2020: TE Jack Yary Commits to Washington

Mike Martin

A month after tweeting about "The Future," Jack Yary made it official that he will be a  Washington Husky.  Yary is the last name on the roster both in terms of alphabetically and officially added.

Appearing on the official roster means he currently is enrolled at the UW.  The newest Husky tight end is the son of Ron Yary, former USC offensive lineman and the No. 1 overall pick in the 1968 NFL draft.

The addition of Yary to the 2020 recruiting class gives the Huskies three tight ends for the cycle:

  • Mark Redman, 6-foot-6 and 239 pounds
  • Mason West, 6-3, 242 pounds
  • Jack Yary, 6-6, 246

Yary and Redman give the Huskies two top 10 tight ends in the country and two of the best on the West Coast.

"It would be difficult for Washington to pass on a tight end like Yary," Trevor Mueller said.  "Between Redman, West and Yary it will be difficult to find a better tight-end class in the country."

With USC turning into an Air Raid offense, Yary sought an offense that features tight ends.  The Huskies more and more are becoming known as TE-U.

"Hunter Bryant, Drew Sample and Will Dissly are all on NFL rosters," Mueller noted.  "That makes Washington a prime destination for the top tight ends in the country."

Recruiting

