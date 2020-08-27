Class of 2021: Where Each Commit's Season Stands

The Washington Huskies commitments for the class of 2021. With 14 players from six states, here's a look at where each commit's senior football season stands.

The state of Washington's high school athletics governing body, the WIAA, has postponed the season until early March. Temperatures in the Seattle area, where seven commits will finish out their high-school playing careers, will be chilly at that time, ranging from lows in the 30 degrees and day-time highs in the mid-50s.

Sam Huard, QB, Kennedy Catholic.

Jabez Tinae, WR, Kennedy Catholic

Will Latu, LB, Bethel

Caden Jumper, TE, Eatonville

Owen Prentice, OL, O'Dea

Siaosi Finau, DL, Renton

California, home to four UW commits, will begin its football season in December. The weather in the Golden State will vary by location. In the Los Angeles area, where Zakhari Spears, Dyson McCutcheon and Maurice Heims play, it will be in the 70-degree range during the day and drop down to lower 40s.

When the season kicks off for offensive line Sequel commit Robert Wyrsch, temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s -- during the wettest months for the South Bay coastal town.

Zakhari Spears, DB, Loyola (Los Angeles area)

Dyson McCutcheon, DB, Bishop Amat (Los Angeles area)

Maurice Heims, DE, Santa Margarita Catholic (Los Angeles area)

Robert Wyrsch, OL, Soquel (South Bay area)

Texas high-school football was pushed back to the end of September. In Lufkin, where Caleb Berry plays ball, the daytime highs will be the 80s to start the season with lows in the 60s. The delay pushes the start of the season into the wettest months in Lufkin with just over 4 1/2 inches of rain each month through January.

By the season's end, Lufkin's temperatures will be similar to that of a Spring day in Seattle.

Caleb Berry, RB, Lufkin

Utah has begun playing high-school football already -- without any delay. With two weeks of games played already in the Beehive state, with weather extremes, the schools didn't hesitate to begin play.

Voi Tunuufi, DL, Salt Lake City

Hawaii has postponed its football decision. The situation will be reevaluated in October for a springtime start. Hawaii's temperature, apart from the peak season, remains pleasant.