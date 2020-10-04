Eastside Catholic WR Ta'Varus George Loses Bulk, Looks for Bigger Role

In pursuing another state championship, the Eastside Catholic High football team utilized the size and athleticism of tight end Ta'Varus George to free up players like receiver Gee Scott, Jr., now at Ohio State, and running back Sam Adams, Jr., Washington.

"He was used more as as a blocking tight end and a possession-type of receiver because of his size," said Marc George, the player's father.

Ta'Varus George, who is participating in this weekend's Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend in Bellevue, Washington, was content with his role. His unselfishness was one of the reasons he and his teammates hoisted the 3A state championship trophy in 2018 and 2019.

George since has transformed his body, dropping nearly 25 pounds of bulk while adding muscle to become a big-target receiver. It went for naught when the pandemic struck and his high school football season was pushed to March.

Similar to Hunter Bryant, when he was at Eastside Catholic before heading to the University of Washington and the Detroit Lions, George played at 235 pounds. He's lowered his weight to 215.

George was hoping for a breakout senior season to catch the eyes of recruiters.

"I'm more versatile," George said, referring his weight loss. "I can do more than I did last year."

In 2019, George had 20 receptions for 256 yards and 2 TDs.

George was ready to take on a bigger role in the Eastside Catholic offense this fall and show college scouts, including the Washington Huskies.

In transforming his body, George is essentially a new player and he hopes that his rebranding will catch the eyes of scouts. Thanks to the FSP event, he now has highlights to show the college coaches.

His message to them: "Just throw the ball; I can get it."