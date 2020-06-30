Huskies Add Another DL Commitment, Counting On a Sleeper Pick-up

Siaosi Finau.

Remember that name.

Because you won't find him in the recruiting rankings.

On Monday, Finau, a somewhat unknown defensive tackle from suburban Renton High School, offered a verbal commitment to the University of Washington.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound recruit for the class of 2021 hasn't been graded by Rivals or 247Sports.

The Huskies are hoping they know something here that the recruiting experts don't.

"I am a reflection of their hard work, prayers and support," Finau tweeted, referencing his family. "I would also like to thank every coach I've had from every sport I've played, because from them I learned discipline, perseverance and work ethic, which prepared me for life even beyond sports."

The UW recruiting class now numbers 11 players, most of them three stars or, in Finau's case, lower.

Either the Huskies are having a difficult time in pulling in talent or they're finding players without all the fanfare who they feel will pan out.

The unsung Finau collected 60 tackles during his junior season at Renton High, including three sacks. He played both ways.

The Huskies have three defensive-line commits now, including Salt Lake City's Voi Tunnufi and Kuao Peihofa from Honolulu.

Finau is the fifth Washington state pledge, adding to Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard, Bethel linebacker Will Latu, Eatonville fullback/tight end Caden Jumper and JC tight end Quentin Moore from Inglemoor.

The Huskies are still in pursuit of five-star defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School, considered by many to be the nation's No. 1 schoolboy prospect, and four-star DT Jacob Schuster from Tumwater High School, which has another Otton .

