A Healthy Find: Huskies Gain Commitment From Germie Bernard for 2022

In the middle of a pandemic, the University of Washington football program has received a commitment from a guy named Germie.

As in, Germie Bernard.

According to the recruiting analysts, it's a healthy move for the Huskies.

Bernard is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior wide receiver from Henderson, Nevada, and Liberty High School — the same place that sent offensive tackle Troy Fautanu to the UW last year.

In this case, Bernard is a 4-star recruit, same as Fautanu, who is the Huskies' first pledge for its 2020 class. He also comes very highly regarded, considered Nevada's top wide receiver and the No. 20 pass-catcher nationwide by 247Sports.

In choosing the UW, he passed on teams like Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and Miami, plus much of the Pac-12. He made his announcement late Thursday night.

"Today I am making one of the biggest decisions of my life at this point," Bernard said on social media. "And the best part about it was, it was an easy decision for my family and I. I am 110 percent certain about my decision. I urge coaches and players to respect my decision. For the next three or four years, I would like to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Washington. Go Dawgs!"

Bernard, who caught 54 passes for 948 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore for a state championship team, is as big-bodied receiver with a lot of speed.

He joins a receiving corps, panned in recent seasons, that is loading up on highly recognized wideouts, among them Puka Nacua, Terrell Bynum, Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Sawyer Racanelli and most recently Jabez Tinae.

Earlier in the week, Tinae was rated as Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 4 slot receiver nationally.

The Huskies are still pursuing Steilacoom High's Emeka Egbuka, who is uncommitted and is ranked by SI All-American as the country's No. 1 wide receiver.

To go with all of these fleet receivers, the UW has a commitment from 5-star, pro-style quarterback Sam Huard for the Class of 2021. The son of Damon Huard and nephew of Brock Huard, both ex-UW quarterbacks, Sam Huard is rated as SI All-American's No. 6 QB nationally.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.