Skip to main content

Huskies Offer 2 TEs in One Day, Including Sacramento-Area Recruit

Kaleb Edwards from Northern California has a UW scholarship pitch.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Everyone who was a tight end, either on the University of Washington football roster or thinking about joining it, was concerned when Kalen DeBoer brought his high-octane offense to Montlake.

They envisioned the position becoming an afterthought in favor of a wide receiver-heavy formation, maybe going from lining up two together on most plays to none at all.

Tight ends such as Mark Redman immediately bailed and transferred to San Diego State because of this growing worry. 

A year later, however, the importance of the Husky tight end couldn't be more profound as it remains an integral part of Ryan Grubb's innovative offense.

Any reports of the demise of this traditional UW position were greatly exaggerated.

What's changed is DeBoer's staff now makes scholarship pitches to really tall tight ends, such as on Wednesday when it extended one to 6-foot-6, 225-pound Kaleb Edwards, a 2025 recruit from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, California, near Sacramento. 

That same day, the Huskies offered 6-foot-6, 212-pound AJ Ia from Orange Lutheran High in Orange, California, some 450 miles south of Edwards and Oak Ridge.

 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not only is height a welcome attribute, athleticism still reigns supreme with these recruits.

Edwards, who's just a sophomore, continues to show himself as Oak Ridge's leading basketball player. In December, he had a game in which he supplied 27 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks against Granite Bay.

Football-wise, he finished with 27 catches for 628 yards and 8 touchdowns, all numbers comparable to his SoCal contemporary AJ Ia (24-362-5).

Also an edge rusher, Edwards currently holds scholarship offers from Nevada, San Jose State and the UW as recruiters are now finding his film.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Upland High cornerback Trestin Castro has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Husky Offer Ballhawking Cornerback from Davises' SoCal High School

By Dan Raley
Keyon Menifield and Braxton Meah battle ASU's Duke Brennan for the ball.
Basketball

Huskies Overcome Horrendous Start, Blow 14-Point Lead, Win in OT

By Dan Raley
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 5.00.45 PM
Football

The 1861 Foundation Takes A Different Approach to NIL

By Roman Tomashoff
Devoux Ma'a Tuataga now has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer

By Dan Raley
AJ Ia (14) has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Scholarship to SoCal Tight End Player with Extremely Short Name

By Dan Raley
Koren Johnson and Noah Williams try to beat Utah's Rollie Worster to the ball.
Basketball

UW Basketball Limps Into Arizona Series With No Buzz or Clear Direction

By Dan Raley
Kennedy Urlacher has a UW football offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Scholarship to Next-Generation Urlacher

By Dan Raley
Zach Durfee, as a Sioux Falls freshman, is now at the UW as an edge rusher.
Football

New Dawg Report: Zach Durfee

By Roman Tomashoff