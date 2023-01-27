Huskies Offer 2 TEs in One Day, Including Sacramento-Area Recruit

Everyone who was a tight end, either on the University of Washington football roster or thinking about joining it, was concerned when Kalen DeBoer brought his high-octane offense to Montlake.

They envisioned the position becoming an afterthought in favor of a wide receiver-heavy formation, maybe going from lining up two together on most plays to none at all.

Tight ends such as Mark Redman immediately bailed and transferred to San Diego State because of this growing worry.

A year later, however, the importance of the Husky tight end couldn't be more profound as it remains an integral part of Ryan Grubb's innovative offense.

Any reports of the demise of this traditional UW position were greatly exaggerated.

What's changed is DeBoer's staff now makes scholarship pitches to really tall tight ends, such as on Wednesday when it extended one to 6-foot-6, 225-pound Kaleb Edwards, a 2025 recruit from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, California, near Sacramento.

That same day, the Huskies offered 6-foot-6, 212-pound AJ Ia from Orange Lutheran High in Orange, California, some 450 miles south of Edwards and Oak Ridge.

Not only is height a welcome attribute, athleticism still reigns supreme with these recruits.

Edwards, who's just a sophomore, continues to show himself as Oak Ridge's leading basketball player. In December, he had a game in which he supplied 27 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks against Granite Bay.

Football-wise, he finished with 27 catches for 628 yards and 8 touchdowns, all numbers comparable to his SoCal contemporary AJ Ia (24-362-5).

Also an edge rusher, Edwards currently holds scholarship offers from Nevada, San Jose State and the UW as recruiters are now finding his film.

