Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Huskies Offer Local Edge Rusher Committed to UCLA

    DeAndre Gill moved to the Northwest from central California during the pandemic.
    Author:

    DeAndre Gill revealed on social media on Thursday morning that he has received a football scholarship offer from the University of Washington

    Which is all very interesting, considering he committed to UCLA in late May.

    That earlier recruiting decision supposedly meant the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Gill, a linebacker and tight end from Kentwood High School in Kent, Washington, would come full circle with the state of California. The plan was he would return after moving from Stockton in 2020 to reunite with his father and rekindle his game in the Puget Sound region.

    Yet if he's publicizing the Husky scholarship pitch, Gill must not be totally sure that he's leaving his new surroundings after all.

    Read More

    Everyone said football and basketball recruiting was going to become a frenetic landscape of decommitments and reconsideration all over because of the disruptions and limitations created by the pandemic.   

    A Class of 2022 recruit, Gill has spent a lot of time with his father, also DeAndre, who is the junior-varsity offensive coordinator at Kentwood High. He's been busy on the football field, too, playing a six-game spring season and now a full fall schedule for the Conquerors because of this pandemic. 

    "I realized how quickly football can be taken away," he told Husky Maven last December. "It has helped me prepare and plan academically for life after football, whenever that will be."

    For now, it appears that he's caught in a recruiting tug-of-war between Washington and UCLA.

    His move to the Northwest apparently has accomplished what is intended to do all along for his football ambitions.

    "We felt like playing football up here would give me better exposure than I was getting in Stockton," Gill said.

    He's got the exposure and the offers, now he just needs to figure out where he's headed. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    DeAndre Gill has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Local Edge Rusher Committed to UCLA

    48 seconds ago
    The Huskies get ready to open their season.
    Basketball

    Hopkins Ready to Unveil Totally Revamped UW Team in Exhibition

    57 minutes ago
    Dylan Morris offers encouragement to his teammates.
    Football

    After Rejecting Them, Morris Looks for a Way to Beat the Ducks

    3 hours ago
    Carson Bruener walks to practice in fall camp.
    Football

    5 Minutes with Carson Bruener, the Huskies' Rising Star

    19 hours ago
    Elijah Molden draws congratulations after scoring.
    Husky Legends

    Molden's Pick-6 Moment Didn't Take Long But It Counts

    Nov 3, 2021
    Dom Hampton and Zion Tupuola-Fetui were first-time starters this season against Stanford.
    Football

    Hampton Went From Hit and Miss Player to UW Safety Starter

    Nov 3, 2021
    stanford video
    Football

    4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down a Big UW Win at Stanford

    Nov 2, 2021
    Clay Helton walks out of Husky Stadium in 2019.
    Football

    Fired as USC Coach, Clay Helton Gets Hired 7 Weeks Later

    Nov 2, 2021