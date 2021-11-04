Huskies Offer Local Edge Rusher Committed to UCLA

DeAndre Gill revealed on social media on Thursday morning that he has received a football scholarship offer from the University of Washington

Which is all very interesting, considering he committed to UCLA in late May.

That earlier recruiting decision supposedly meant the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Gill, a linebacker and tight end from Kentwood High School in Kent, Washington, would come full circle with the state of California. The plan was he would return after moving from Stockton in 2020 to reunite with his father and rekindle his game in the Puget Sound region.

Yet if he's publicizing the Husky scholarship pitch, Gill must not be totally sure that he's leaving his new surroundings after all.

Everyone said football and basketball recruiting was going to become a frenetic landscape of decommitments and reconsideration all over because of the disruptions and limitations created by the pandemic.

A Class of 2022 recruit, Gill has spent a lot of time with his father, also DeAndre, who is the junior-varsity offensive coordinator at Kentwood High. He's been busy on the football field, too, playing a six-game spring season and now a full fall schedule for the Conquerors because of this pandemic.

"I realized how quickly football can be taken away," he told Husky Maven last December. "It has helped me prepare and plan academically for life after football, whenever that will be."

For now, it appears that he's caught in a recruiting tug-of-war between Washington and UCLA.

His move to the Northwest apparently has accomplished what is intended to do all along for his football ambitions.

"We felt like playing football up here would give me better exposure than I was getting in Stockton," Gill said.

He's got the exposure and the offers, now he just needs to figure out where he's headed.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven