Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Long-Range-Shooting Son of Former Sonic

Christian King stands six inches shorter than his father.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The University of Washington men's basketball program is doing its level-headed best to bring back the Seattle Sonics. At least their descendants.

On Monday, the Huskies offered a scholarship to the son of one of that once-proud NBA franchise's No. 1 draft picks, 6-foot-8 long-range shooter Christian King from Seattle Preparatory School. 

He's the offspring of 7-foot-2 former center Rich King, who played collegiately for Nebraska before being taken with the 14th overall selection by the Sonics in the 1992 NBA draft.

While injuries curtailed the older King's career, turning him into a financial analyst and even someone who sold private jet leases, his son from the Class of 2023 looks healthy enough.

Especially with his wrist big-league flip from behind the line.

In the Metro tourney last season, this King dazzled everyone by hitting 15 of 25 3-point shots and averaging 23 points per game. He later helped Seattle Prep finish third in 3A state tournament.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the summer, he upped his recruiting stock with a successful showing at a national basketball event in Atlanta.

He holds other school offers from UC Santa Barbara, Seattle University, Lehigh and Pepperdine. 

We caught up with Rich King 14 years ago and told his story in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, which disappeared as a newspaper a year after the Sonics did. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio gives an update on his injury recovery.
Football

Goal for Recovering Ulofoshio Is to Make UW Linebacker Wall

By Dan Raley
Rome Ondunze scores on the final play of the final spring scrimmage.
Football

Some Deep-Thinking When It Comes to Ondunze This Season

By Dan Raley
Roger Rosengarten and Matteo Mele mix it up in practice.
Football

Rosengarten's Path to Husky Starting OT Was Projected But Not Easy

By Dan Raley
Wayne Taulapapa runs upfield in fall camp.
Football

Taulapapa Was Starter As Soon As He Stepped on UW Practice Field

By Dan Raley
Taj Davis will start against Kent State.
Football

One Surprise in UW Opener Lineups With Taj Davis Drawing WR Start

By Dan Raley
DeBoer on Team Unity, IQ
Football

DeBoer Reaches Out to Petersen to Reflect on 9 Months of Hard Work

By Dan Raley
Nick Sheridan was the Indiana offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.
Football

Here's a Novel UW Idea: A Room Full of Offensive Brainpower

By Dan Raley
Ryan Grubb mixes with the UW offensive line.
Football

Grubb Smart Enough to Know How to Deal with 'Genius' Praise

By Dan Raley