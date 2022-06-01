Huskies Offer Second Long Beach Player Committed to USC

The UW first goes after a linebacker and 48 hours later offers his wide receiver teammate.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters are treating USC commits a lot like annoying Los Angeles traffic jams — trying to the avoid the back-ups, they're taking side streets,

For the second time in 48 hours, the Huskies have offered a scholarship to a highly regarded Long Beach Poly High School player previously committed to the Trojans.

On Sunday, Jackrabbits senior-to-be linebacker Dylan Williams received an offer from DeBoer's staff; on Tuesday, wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. of the Class of 2024 heard a UW pitch.

Robinson committed to the Trojans in late September under extraordinary circumstances. Just a sophomore, the pass-catcher's Poly football career had barely got started. Also, USC had fired coach Clay Helton and had an interim staff in place. Yet he pledged himself to what was to come.

He aligned with the Trojans well before Lincoln Riley was hired away from Oklahoma and began remaking the USC roster.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Robinson went on to live up to all of his incoming hype, catching 63 passes for 1,007 yards and a dozen touchdowns for an 11-4 Jackrabbits team.

He also holds offers from Notre Dame, Miami and Florida State among others.

Still, the Huskies sent persistent and overly personable receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard into see what he could do about making a connection with Robinson and changing his mind.

