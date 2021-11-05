Huskies Offer Texas Safety Coming Off 14-Tackle Game

Samuel Omosigho was a well-regarded Texas football recruit from the 14,000-plus town of Forney, east of Dallas, who was listed primarily as a wide receiver and was fielding a number of scholarship offers.

Then he played against Corsicana High — it was Friday Night Lights out.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Crandall High came up with 14 tackles, an interception and a 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Needless to say, his recruitment for the Class of 2023 took off.

Six days ago, Omosigho received an offer from Michigan. Three days later, Oklahoma proposed a scholarship. On Friday, Washington made its bid and offered this extremely versatile Lone Star state prospect.

"I'm a player who can cover, rush, tackle, all of the above, and I also know about the education part of the process," Omosigho told the Wolverine. "I want to make sure I'm an all-around player."

Some people still like him as a wide receiver, as someone who has nearly three dozen receptions for 679 yards. He possesses exceptional speed, also competing as a sprinter during the track season.

Omosigho has 14 offers and Stanford, Northwestern, Maryland, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, Kansas State and Vanderbilt among his suitors.

He was an All-District 8 first-team selection at the 5A level, the second highest in Texas, as a sophomore in 2020.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven