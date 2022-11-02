Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Touted SoCal DL Who Now Has 60 Choices

T.A. Cunningham, just 16, has been in the news a lot lately.
The University of Washington football program likely decided what can it hurt and on Tuesday offered a scholarship to controversial 5-star recruit T.A. Cunningham.

He's a 16-year-old defensive tackle — considered the nation's No. 1 prospect at his position — from Los Alamitos High School in Southern California.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Cunningham, as he detailed in his Twitter post revealing his Husky proposal, has 60 offers so far as a 2024 recruit, which is verified by his 247Sports recruiting profile. 

In addition to his growing football reputation, Cunningham has been in the news a lot lately, especially for someone who recently described himself to the Los Angeles Times "as just some lil kid from Georgia."

To summarize, he played his sophomore year of football at Johns Creek High in Johns Creek, northeast of Atlanta, and made a name for himself.

His family reportedly got mixed up with a sports marketing agency that no longer exists, but one that was able to convince part of Cunningham's family to move to California to cash in on endorsement deals.

Cunningham was ruled ineligible four games into the season while state scholastic officials investigated the circumstances behind his move and, amid legal filings, the teen had his eligibility restored two weeks later, according to ESPN

Now he's looking for a place to land on the college level, with name, image and likeness probabilities likely going to heavily influence his decision.

And he has a Husky offer to add to the mountain of scholarship choices.

