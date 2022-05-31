Huskies Reach Out to Tampa Cornerback with Offer

Cordall Brown now holds scholarship proposals from the UW and WSU.

The University of Washington keeps sending football players to Tampa, Florida, in recent seasons in droves, among them tight end Cade Otton, edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, defensive tackle Benning Potoa'e, wide receiver/kick returner Jayden Mickens and defensive lineman Vita Vea.

Now the Huskies want something in return.

On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters offered a football scholarship to cornerback Cordall Brown from Tampa's Hillsbrough High School, a little-known defender who now holds offers from Washington State and the Huskies.

The Cougars, especially when Mike Leach was coach, regularly have recruited Florida and offered Brown in April for the Class of 2023.

The Huskies, not so much, in their pursuit of Sunshine State prospects. However, recently departed defensive back Bookie Radley Hiles finished up his high school career at IMG in Florida before playing at Oklahoma and then for the UW.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Brown, with his long, lean frame and quick feet in coverage, recently transferred from Chamberlain High to Hillsbrough, schools in north Tampa that are four miles apart.

He apparently was looking for a better football experience for his senior season.

Chamberlian's Chiefs finished 3-8 last fall, in fact losing 35-6 at midseason to Hillsbrough, which enjoyed a 10-3 record.

Hillsbrough is considered one of the South's oldest high schools and generally has been a big feeder of professional athletes, among them former big-league baseball stars in Dwight Gooden and Gary Sheffield.

In his social-media posts, Brown seemed to indicate that he has been overlooked and wants to rectify that.

"When I line up against people, I want them to hate going against me," he wrote.

