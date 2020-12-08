Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Husky Target Emeka Egbuka Will Reveal Commitment on Friday

The Steilacoom High School receiver will choose from Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.
Emeka Egbuka, the nation's top receiver in the 2021 class who hails from Steilacoom, Washington, will reveal his college choice on Friday at 5 p.m.  

He's narrowed the field to three: Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington. 

Sports Illustrated All-American ranks him as the top high school receiver in his class across the country. 

Egbuka has waited to make his selection until he visited the top schools competing for his services.

Last weekend, he took an unofficial visit to Norman, Oklahoma, to see his final school.

He recently announced on Twitter his intentions to commit at the end of this week. 

