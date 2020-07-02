Impact Statement: Texas RB Caleb Berry Commits to Washington

When new Washington offensive coordinator John Donovan said that he wanted to be able to establish a ground game, he may have had new running-back commit Caleb Berry in mind. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Berry will make four of the past five running backs coming in taller than 6 feet.

2019 Cam Davis, 6-2, 197 pounds

2019 Richard Newton, 6-0, 210 pounds

2020 Sam Adams II, 6-1, 194 pounds

2020 Jay'Veon Sunday, 5-11, 215 pounds

2021 Caleb Berry, 6-2, 210 pounds

While the Huskies have had success over the past decade with 1,000-yard running backs in Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, plus Sean McGrew and his 100-yard games, they appear headed toward a power run game.

Berry, the Lufkin, Texas, product, has the ability to get tough yards when needed but shows patience to bounce plays outside if the primary hole closes.

"He has tremendous footwork for a back of any size," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst. "Once he gets to the second level, he has the vision to set up his blocks on linebackers."

Mueller also noted it usually takes more than one defensive player to stop Berry.

After adding two running backs to each of the last two recruiting classes, it seems logical that the Huskies would accept a commitment from another highly-touted ball carrier.

"The Huskies are thought to have five offers out to other running backs," Mueller said. "They appear to be in it for Byron Cardwell from San Diego. He fits the punishing style the Huskies like and has an extra gear to pull away from defensive backs."

Berry said there were a multitude of factors that led him to commit to Washington. He spoke about the Huskies' history of producing NFL running backs and the educational focus promoted by UW running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha.