HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Impact Statement: Texas RB Caleb Berry Commits to Washington

Mike Martin

When new Washington offensive coordinator John Donovan said that he wanted to be able to establish a ground game, he may have had new running-back commit Caleb Berry in mind.  At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Berry will make four of the past five running backs coming in taller than 6 feet.

  • 2019 Cam Davis, 6-2, 197 pounds
  • 2019 Richard Newton, 6-0, 210 pounds
  • 2020 Sam Adams II, 6-1, 194 pounds
  • 2020 Jay'Veon Sunday, 5-11, 215 pounds
  • 2021 Caleb Berry, 6-2, 210 pounds

While the Huskies have had success over the past decade with 1,000-yard running backs in Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, plus Sean McGrew and his 100-yard games, they appear headed toward a power run game.

Berry, the Lufkin, Texas, product, has the ability to get tough yards when needed but shows patience to bounce plays outside if the primary hole closes.  

"He has tremendous footwork for a back of any size," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst.  "Once he gets to the second level, he has the vision to set up his blocks on linebackers."

Mueller also noted it usually takes more than one defensive player to stop Berry.

After adding two running backs to each of the last two recruiting classes, it seems logical that the Huskies would accept a commitment from another highly-touted ball carrier.

"The Huskies are thought to have five offers out to other running backs," Mueller said.  "They appear to be in it for Byron Cardwell from San Diego. He fits the punishing style the Huskies like and has an extra gear to pull away from defensive backs."

Berry said there were a multitude of factors that led him to commit to Washington.  He spoke about the Huskies' history of producing NFL running backs and the educational focus promoted by UW running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cucamonga! Next Stop for RB Cameron Davis is a Bigger UW Role

The Southern California runner showed a few glimpses of what he could do when running the football in 2019. That should change very soon.

Dan Raley

by

MontlakeJake

Ex-Husky Linebacker Milo Eifler Registers his Coronavirus Concerns at Illinois

The California native has taken a leadership role for the Big Ten team both on and off the field.

Dan Raley

2021 Husky Commit Caleb Berry Joins 4th and Inches

2021 running-back commit Caleb Berry talks with Trevor Mueller about his game and what led him to choose The University of Washington on our podcast.

Trevor Mueller

Texas RB Picks Washington over Nebraska, Texas Tech

The Washington Huskies' offensive puzzle just added a big piece with Lufkin, Texas, running back Caleb Berry. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Berry is a big running back not unlike the latest trend brought to the NFL by Derrick Henry.

Tiana Cole

The Race is On: Will Huskies' Porter Hold or Punt? Or Do Both?

Washington's special-teams handyman will be in the running with newcomer Triston Brown to replace Joel Whitford as the team's starting punter.

Dan Raley

UW Reports Another Athlete Positive for Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 3

The school has put 140 students through testing at its athletic facilities over three weeks.

Dan Raley

by

TianaCole

Husky RB Target Down to 3 Schools; Will Pick School on Thursday

Texas running back Caleb Berry told Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole that he's down to three schools and will select a school on Thursday via social media.

Tiana Cole

Made to Order: UW Tight-End Commit Quentin Moore Found Maturity in Kansas

Kyoto Harris, the Independence Community College football coach in Kansas, saw tight end Quentin Moore as a top prospect but wondered if the newcomer from the Northwest could match his physical skills with the proper maturity. The answer was yes.

Mike Martin

School of Hard Knox: Sixkiller Went to Camp With the Los Angeles Rams

The former University of Washington quarterback bid for a roster spot as a free agent on the campus of then-Fullerton State College. See how it turned out.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

SI Roundtable: Should Collegians, Pros Be Treated Differently in FB Start-ups?

Sports Illustrated panelists lay out the possibilities in video and print for how football standards should be introduced with pros and collegians.

Dan Raley