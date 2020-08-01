Instant Reaction: While 2022 WR Commits to Washington, What About Egbuka?

The University of Washington football program received encouraging news this week when touted receiver Germie Bernard pledged to play for the Huskies. The new addition comes from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, a program that earlier sent Troy Fautanu to the UW.

While the news was certainly welcome, it wasn't what most Husky followers want right now — a commitment from Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka.

Sports Illustrated All-American named the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Egbuka as the top receiver in the country earlier in the week. Once thought to be a heavy lean to Buckeyes, Egbuka has trimmed his suitors from 35 to Washington, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Everyone wants him, and he's taking his time in deciding his college football future.

"Emeka is in an advantageous position because he knows that any of the schools in his final four will make room for him," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst. "I don't think he's playing games. I just think that he's just going to be very judicious when it comes to selecting a school."

Having reeled in most of the top in-state offensive targets, the Huskies remain in good position to leverage peer relationships to make a concerted play for Emeka. Committed are quarterback Sam Huard, receiver Jabez Tinae, offensive lineman Owen Prentice and tight ends Quentin Moore and Caden Jumper.

Given the pandemic and Emeka's no-hurry approach, schools will need to be patient in their continued courtship of the All-American player.

Meanwhile UW fans will continue to ask, "What about Egbuka?"