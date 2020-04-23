Instant Reaction: Hawaii DT Commits to UW and What It Means In the Big Picture

With Sam Huard, the No. 1 pocket passer in the 2021 recruiting class already committed to the University of Washington, many expected the Huskies to quickly build one of the top classes in the country -- especially given coach Jimmy Lake's aggressive approach.

But with a bumper crop of local talent not yet ready to make their intentions known, UW fans have watched Ohio State rack up 17 verbal commitments.

Entering Wednesday, the UW had commitments from Huard and California defensive back Zakhari Spears. The addition later in the day of Hawaii defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa was an important position to lock down, considering that defensive-line coach Ikaika Malloe didn't sign a run-stopper in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

However, in terms of the big picture for 2021 defensive tackles in the West, this no doubt will set into motion a series of recruiting moves. Perhaps the biggest is a tug-of-war for the remaining DT prospects.

Peihopa, the Hawaii run-stuffer, is the 30th-ranked defensive lineman in the country, according to 247sports.com. Perhaps, more importantly, he's one of only four defensive tackles nationally rated in the West.

The nation's No. 10 defensive tackle Jay Toia of Simi Valley, California, has committed to USC, and Voi Tunuufi from Salt Lake City is thought to be a UW lean. This leaves the rest of the Pac-12 to fight over No. 11 Victory Vaka of Westlake Village, California.

The remaining Pac-12 teams will vie for Vaka's services over the next six months while the Huskies work on building out its class beyond Huard, Spears and Peihopa.