Instant Reaction: Washington's HS Football Delay to March Could Cause Player Upheaval

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school football season in Washington state won't begin until March 1, a move that could force some players to go out of state to compete — or not play at all.

Husky Maven spoke with several Washington high school prospects and some said they are reaching out to relatives in other states where football will be played in the fall.

"We've already looked around at other states to see who will be playing," said one prospect, who will be a senior this season and asked not to be identified. "I wouldn't want to do that to my teammates, so I know that I have a lot of things to consider."

The state athletic governing body, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, made the announcement on Monday of the change, which involves a shuffle of all sports.

However it pans out, coming decisions will be tough on families.

"We're speaking with family members, uncles, aunts and cousins in other states to explore our possibilities," another prospect said.

Some Washington players are considering playing in Texas and Utah. Texas simply pushed back its high school football season two weeks while Utah will continue as scheduled.



"If we can't go with our kid, I guess Zoom or Facetime will make the few months apart bearable," a parent of a player said.

However, the unknown of playing at a new school in a new system may end up being self-defeating.



"It can be tough joining a new team," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst. "It could push aside a player who had been waiting for his shot in his senior season, as well. It could sew discord among the team and make the player seem like a hired gun."



It may come down to a player choosing to forgo his senior season. The most logical players for this option would be the touted and committed Sam Huard, Jabez Tinea, Will Latu and Caden Jumper, and the uncommitted Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau.

Then there's the group of players which has prepared academically to enroll early for winter or spring quarters, individuals who will miss their senior season.

However, the ones hurt most by this decision are borderline prospects, the players who had hoped to get noticed during their senior years and those unnoticed in the far corners of the state.

SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr., director of football recruiting, said this decision has produced more questions for the NCAA and for high-school prospects. And do signing periods change?



"Do you stick it out with your team or move forward to college earlier?" Garcia asked.