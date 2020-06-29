HuskyMaven
LISTEN: 2021 California RB Prospect Byron Cardwell Joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Trevor Mueller

Southern California running-back prospect Byron Cardwell joins our 4th and Inches podcast to discuss his possibilities with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller.

Cardwell comes from Morse High School in San Diego and he has a wide range of football skills. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and isn't afraid to lower his shoulder to get extra yards.

As the MVP of the Under Armour Camp in Los Angeles, he received a pair of Black History Month cleats.

Part 3: 2021 UW Commit Quentin Moore Goes to Kansas in Order to Come Home

A trip to Independence, Kansas, was the next leg of 2021 UW tight-end commit Quentin Moore's journey to Division I football. The trip brought him and his family even closer together.

Mike Martin

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

How the Washington Huskies Fared When SI Blew Up the CFB Alignment

No one gets away with the status quo in this 10-league proposal that makes more sense than you might think.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Look Who's Working the UW Recruiting Territory, Making Offers for the Crimson Tide

Steve Sarkisian, the former Washington Husky football coach, is the point guy in the Crimson Tide's recruiting expansion into the Seattle area.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Husky QB Sonny Sixkiller Was the Chosen One and Then He Wasn't

The NFL Draft wasn't kind to the Husky standout. It didn't matter that he had an incredibly strong arm. He lacked something else.

Dan Raley

Putting It in Reverse: UW's Isaiah Gilchrest Tries to Reclaim His Minutes

Former four-star recruit has time dwindle for consecutive seasons, mired in Husky depth chart. What's next?

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Apple Fritter: Sixkiller's Career Ends with a Thud Against WSU in 1972

The Huskies and their high-powered quarterback led at halftime but they had virtually nothing to offer after the break. A sack dance added to the misery.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Part 2: 2021 UW Commit Quentin Moore Learned Persistence From His Mother

The future Husky tight end had a tough upbringing, but Sara Steele-Moore's resilience and determination got him through it.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Huard Pulls Out of Elite 11 QB Event After COVID-19 Exposure, Tests Negative

The Husky five-star quarterback recruit tweets that he is quarantining after coming into contact with someone with the virus.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Part 1: 2021 Commit Quentin Moore's Long, Emotional Journey to the UW

Washington's head football coach was nearly brought to tears when 2021 tight end commit Quentin Moore's mother broke down and cried. Lake handed her a tissue and would have needed one for himself if he'd known the the family's journey. Her tears were well-beyond tears of joy.

Mike Martin

by

Dan Raley

'Be Water': Bryant Dives In, Submerges with Husky Football Honors, UW Degree

The accomplished defensive back pays homage to Bruce Lee, another UW student, as he graduates.

Dan Raley