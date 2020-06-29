Southern California running-back prospect Byron Cardwell joins our 4th and Inches podcast to discuss his possibilities with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller.

Cardwell comes from Morse High School in San Diego and he has a wide range of football skills. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and isn't afraid to lower his shoulder to get extra yards.

As the MVP of the Under Armour Camp in Los Angeles, he received a pair of Black History Month cleats.