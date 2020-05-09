HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Voi Tunuufi

Voi Tunuufi is a defensive lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the game of Voi Tunuufi.

Trevor Mueller

Former Husky Assistant Coach Gary Pinkel Joins 'Find Your Summit' Podcast

Five years ago, Gary Pinkel was diagnosed with cancer. The former Washington assistant coach for Don James resigned his post as Missouri head coach to be with his family during his cancer treatment. He still considers himself to be a Husky at heart. This is his story.

Mike Martin

Leading With His Chin: UW Wide Receiver Looks for More Action

The Husky pass-catcher has had big-play moments but not nearly enough of them. He'll try to do more in his final season.

Dan Raley

Sixkiller at Cal: Deflections, Concussions and Interrogations

The Washington football team and its pass-happy quarterback got payback and more in 1971 against the Golden Bears.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Which Jake Would Have the Most UW Success in 2020?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin hosts On Second Thought. Olin and her guest Mike Martin debate which Jake or Jacob (Locker, Browning, Eason) would have the most success as the UW's starting QB during the 2020 season.

Kaila Olin

From Camps to Commitment, Kasen Kinchen's Path to UW Never Wavered

The story of Kasen Kinchen, a Huskies walk-on commit for the Class of 2020, is told by Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole.

Tiana Cole

Is the Pope Catholic? No, This One's Mormon and Doing Well for Himself at BYU

Former Seattle-area high school basketball phenom and one-time University of Washington player thrives as the BYU coach.

Dan Raley

The 2020 Brady Bunch: When Bucs and Huskies Intersect

This rebuilt NFL franchise could have a decided University of Washington influence on the roster. The schedule's out. Check out the possibilities.

Dan Raley

College Hoops Misbehaving: UW Has Avoided Pitino-Like Scandals

NCAA basketball can't seem to behave itself for very long, dealing with point-shaving, player payoffs or academic fraud. Rick Pitino is at the forefront of high-profile accusations. Seattle college teams recently have toed the line.

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon and Schuster Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin