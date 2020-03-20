HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

LISTEN: Tacoma TE Recruit Chance Bogan Sees Downtime as Opportunity

Mike Martin

As a 6-foot-4 wide receiver or tight end, Chance Bogan is used to using his body to gain separation from defensive backs.  

"I tell my QB to fade it up," Bogan recently told Olin on Dawg Thoughts Radio.  

Listen as Bogan discusses how he's handling his school work now with on-line classes and how he's using the downtime as an opportunity to gain more physical separation in the weight room in preparing for a possible 2020 football season.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mystery Husky: Round 1, Who is the National Champion Behind the Curtain?

What former Washington player is a hip-hop artist and has national championship and Super Bowl rings? Mystery Husky kicks off with 4th and Inches Podcast co-host Jake Grant taking on UWDawgPound.com's Andrew Berg to try to figure out which former Husky is behind the curtain.

Mike Martin

More Fallout From Pandemic: UW Cancels Spring Football Practice, Game

It's fair to ask: Will there be a college football regular season come fall?

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

The Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Patiently Waited His Turn

Fifty years ago, the quarterback began to surface in the Washington football program, relying on self-confidence and fate.

Dan Raley

We Should Be Watching the NCAAs: Here's An Alternative, With One Omission

Check out S-I's list of 50 top college basketball players. From Seattle, we swear there's one guy missing and explain why.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Newton Has RB Job All to Himself, Which Could Be a Good Thing

Sophomore running back will enter the season as the No. 1 tailback, with ex-teammate Salvon Ahmed probably wise to move on. Picking a starter wouldn't have been automatic.

Dan Raley

Sixkiller as a UW Freshman: 'I Was Going to Be the Best Wishbone QB'

Standout Huskies passer had to hand off the ball before he could let it fly.

Dan Raley

Walt Milroy: Dealing With a Pandemic, He Might Be Oldest Living Husky

Washington governor is looking out for his old coach as the Seattle area comes to grips with isolating and protecting against the health crisis.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Introducing Our 'Mystery Husky' Game

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated presents a new feature to help our readers deal with social distancing and better get to know University of Washington athletic legends.

Mike Martin

UW Football Primer: Wattenberg's Not Flashy, But He Gets the Job Done

Husky left guard's success has been measured in starting assignments and job flexibility, not hype.

Dan Raley

The Legend of Sonny Six: Where Did That Name Come From?

Everyone eventually learned who this guy was in No. 6 in a purple jersey. However, his family origins remain a mystery.

Dan Raley