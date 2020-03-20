LISTEN: Tacoma TE Recruit Chance Bogan Sees Downtime as Opportunity

As a 6-foot-4 wide receiver or tight end, Chance Bogan is used to using his body to gain separation from defensive backs.

"I tell my QB to fade it up," Bogan recently told Olin on Dawg Thoughts Radio.

Listen as Bogan discusses how he's handling his school work now with on-line classes and how he's using the downtime as an opportunity to gain more physical separation in the weight room in preparing for a possible 2020 football season.