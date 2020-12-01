Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Meet SI All-American's Top 99 Basketball Players

Four hail from Washington state, including University of Washington recruit Jackson Grant, who rated fairly highly.
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated All-American has compiled the top 99 high school basketball players nationwide and four of them hail from Washington state.

Imagine if they had all stayed together somewhere for college rather than head in different directions.

Signed by Duke, 6-foot-10, 230-pound center Paolo Banchero from Seattle's O'Dea High School ranks No. 2 on this inaugural, elite listing.

University of Washington-bound Jackson Grant, a 6-9, 195-pound center from Olympia High in Olympia, Washington, ranks No. 44.

The brother of a former Husky standout, Shane Nowell, a 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Eastside Catholic High in suburban Seattle's Sammamish, Washington, is the No. 69 selection. He will play collegiately for Arizona.

At No. 78, Kaden Perry, a 6-9, 225-pound center from Battle Ground High in Battle Ground, Washington, will take his game to Gonzaga, which has two top 99 players, including the only one from Oregon. Power forward Ben Gregg from Clackamas High in Portland and picked No. 30 will play for the Zags, too. 

You can read about the list and how it was compiled here, with state by state and college team by team breakdowns.

Fourteen of these players will join Pac-12 teams. Oregon has two of the top 19. 

The SI99 and their player evaluation links:

  1. PF/C Chet Holmgren / Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) – undecided
  2. C Paolo Banchero / Seattle, Wash. (O'Dea) – Duke
  3. SG Jaden Hardy / Henderson, Nev. (Coronado) – undecided
  4. PF Michael Foster / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – undecided
  5. SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. / Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) – undecided
  6. PF Jabari Smith Jr. / Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek) – Auburn
  7. PG Kennedy Chandler / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Tennessee
  8. SF A.J. Griffin / White Plains, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac) – Duke
  9. PF Moussa Diabate / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan
  10. C Nathan Bittle / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon
  11. PG JD Davison / Letohatchee, Ala. (Calhoun) – Alabama
  12. SG Caleb Houstan / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Michigan
  13. SG Trevor Keels / Fairfaix, Va. (Paul VI Catholic) – undecided
  14. SG Max Christie / Rolling Meadows, Ill. (Rolling Meadows) – Michigan State
  15. PG Daeshun Ruffin / Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Ole Miss
  16. SG Hunter Sallis / Omaha, Neb. (Millard North) – undecided
  17. C Efton Reid / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
  18. SF Kendall Brown / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Baylor
  19. C Franck Kepnang / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Oregon
  20. C Daimion Collins / Atlanta, Texas (Atlanta) – Kentucky
  21. SG Langston Love / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Baylor
  22. SG Matt Cleveland / Alpharetta, Ga. (Pace Academy) – Florida State
  23. PG Zion Harmon / Benton, Ky. (Marshall County) – Western Kentucky
  24. C Charles Bediako / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
  25. SF Harrison Ingram / Dallas, Texas (Saint Mark's School of Texas) – Stanford
  26. SF Trey Patterson / Somerset, N.J. (Rutgers Prep) – Villanova
  27. SF Malaki Branham / Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary) – Ohio State
  28. PF Bryce Hopkins / Oak Park, Ill. (Fenwick) – Kentucky
  29. SG Bryce McGowens / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Nebraska
  30. PF Ben Gregg / Portland, Ore. (Clackamas) – Gonzaga
  31. PG Frankie Collins / Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Michigan
  32. SF Josh Minott / Boca Raton, Fla. (St. Andrew's School) – Memphis
  33. PG Jalen Warley / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Florida State
  34. C Jerrell Colbert / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – LSU
  35. SG Dallan "Deebo" Coleman / Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau) – Georgia Tech
  36. PF Caleb Furst / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian) – Purdue
  37. PG Zaon Collins / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UNLV
  38. SG Chance Moore / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern) – Arkansas
  39. SF Peyton Watson / Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Polytechnic) – UCLA
  40. C Wilhelm Breidenbach / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) – Nebraska
  41. PF DaRon Holmes / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Dayton
  42. C Micawber "Mac" Etienne / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – UCLA
  43. PG Rahsool Diggins / Warminster, Pa. (Archbishop Wood Catholic) – Connecticut
  44. C Jackson Grant / Olympia, Wash. (Olympia) – Washington
  45. PF Arthur Kaluma / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – UNLV
  46. SF Keon Edwards / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – DePaul
  47. PG Nolan Hickman / Mt. Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Kentucky
  48. PF Zach Clemence / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Kansas
  49. SF Dontrez Styles / Kinston, N.C. (Kinston) – North Carolina
  50. SF Johnathan Lawson / Memphis, Tenn. (Wooddale) – Oregon
  51. PG Isael Silva / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Stanford
  52. PF Benny Williams / Bowie, Md. (St. Andrew's Episcopal) – Syracuse
  53. C John Butler / Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal) – Florida State
  54. SF Quincy Allen / Washington, D.C. (Maret School) – Colorado
  55. SF Alex Fudge / Jacksonville, Fla. (Lee) – LSU
  56. PG Jordan Hawkins / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Connecticut
  57. SG Trey Alexander / Oklahoma City, Okla. (Heritage Hall) – Auburn
  58. SG Manny Obaseki / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas A&M
  59. PF K.J. Adams / Austin, Texas (Westlake) – Kansas
  60. SG Will McClendon / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UCLA
  61. PG Jaden Akins / Ypsilanti, Mich. (Ypsi Prep) – Michigan State
  62. PF Ernest Ross / Alachua, Fla. (Santa Fe) – N.C. State
  63. SG Kobe Bufkin / Grand Rapids, Mich. (Grand Rapids Christian) – Michigan
  64. SF Reese Dixon-Waters / Los Angeles, Calif. (Saint Bernard Catholic) – USC
  65. SG Kowacie Reeves / Macon, Ga. (Westside) – Florida
  66. C Ryan Mutombo / Atlanta, Ga. (The Lovett School) – Georgetown
  67. PG Tyrese Hunter / Racine, Wis. (Saint Catherine's) – Iowa State
  68. SG D'Marco Dunn / Fayetteville, N.C. (Westover) – North Carolina
  69. SG Shane Nowell / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) – Arizona
  70. SF Jordan Nesbitt / St. Louis, Mo. (St. Louis Christian Academy) – Memphis
  71. SG Pierre Brooks / Detroit, Mich. (Douglass Academy) – Michigan State
  72. PF Trey Kaufman / Sellersburg, Ind. (Silver Creek) – Purdue
  73. C Samson Johnson / Elizabeth, N.J. (The Patrick School) – Connecticut
  74. SG Shane Dezonie / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – Arizona
  75. C Jonas Aidoo / Charlotte, N.C. (Liberty Heights Athletic Institute) – undecided
  76. PF Julian Reese / Owings Mills, Md. (St. Frances Academy) – Maryland
  77. C Roosevelt Wheeler / Richmond, Va. (John Marshall) – Louisville
  78. C Kaden Perry / Battle Ground, Wash. (Battle Ground) – Gonzaga
  79. SG Luke Goode / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Homestead) – Illinois
  80. PG TyTy Washington / Phoenix, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Creighton
  81. SF Jaylon Tyson / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas Tech
  82. PG Bensley Joseph / Putnam, Conn. (Putnam Science Academy) – Miami
  83. PG Ahamad Bynum / Chicago, Ill. (Simeon) – DePaul
  84. PG Bobby Pettiford / Creedmoor, N.C. (South Granville) – Louisville
  85. SF Kaleb Washington / Mableton, Ga. (Pebblebrook) – Dayton
  86. SG Tamar Bates / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Texas
  87. SG Malik Thomas / La Verne, Calif. (Damien) – USC
  88. SG Brandin Podziemski / Delafield, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Academies) – undecided
  89. SF Ramses Melendez / Kissimmee, Fla. (Central Pointe Christian) – undecided
  90. PF Mason Miller / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – Creighton
  91. SG Ike Cornish / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Maryland
  92. SG Terquavion Smith / Farmville, N.C. (Farmville Central) – N.C. State
  93. SG Jakai Robinson / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) – Miami
  94. SG Jahmai Mashack / Etiwanda, Calif. (Etiwanda) – Tennessee
  95. SF Jeremy Sochan / Ulm, Germany (OrangeAcademy) – Baylor
  96. SG C.J. Noland / Waxahachie, Texas (Waxahachie) – Oklahoma
  97. SG Jordan Longino / Germantown, Pa. (Germantown Academy) – Villanova
  98. SG Wesley Cardet / Orlando, Fla. (West Oaks Academy) – undecided
  99. C Nnanna Njoku / Hockessin, Del. (Sanford Academy) – Villanova

