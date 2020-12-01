Meet SI All-American's Top 99 Basketball Players
Sports Illustrated All-American has compiled the top 99 high school basketball players nationwide and four of them hail from Washington state.
Imagine if they had all stayed together somewhere for college rather than head in different directions.
Signed by Duke, 6-foot-10, 230-pound center Paolo Banchero from Seattle's O'Dea High School ranks No. 2 on this inaugural, elite listing.
University of Washington-bound Jackson Grant, a 6-9, 195-pound center from Olympia High in Olympia, Washington, ranks No. 44.
The brother of a former Husky standout, Shane Nowell, a 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Eastside Catholic High in suburban Seattle's Sammamish, Washington, is the No. 69 selection. He will play collegiately for Arizona.
At No. 78, Kaden Perry, a 6-9, 225-pound center from Battle Ground High in Battle Ground, Washington, will take his game to Gonzaga, which has two top 99 players, including the only one from Oregon. Power forward Ben Gregg from Clackamas High in Portland and picked No. 30 will play for the Zags, too.
You can read about the list and how it was compiled here, with state by state and college team by team breakdowns.
Fourteen of these players will join Pac-12 teams. Oregon has two of the top 19.
The SI99 and their player evaluation links:
- PF/C Chet Holmgren / Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) – undecided
- C Paolo Banchero / Seattle, Wash. (O'Dea) – Duke
- SG Jaden Hardy / Henderson, Nev. (Coronado) – undecided
- PF Michael Foster / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – undecided
- SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. / Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) – undecided
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. / Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek) – Auburn
- PG Kennedy Chandler / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Tennessee
- SF A.J. Griffin / White Plains, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac) – Duke
- PF Moussa Diabate / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan
- C Nathan Bittle / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon
- PG JD Davison / Letohatchee, Ala. (Calhoun) – Alabama
- SG Caleb Houstan / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Michigan
- SG Trevor Keels / Fairfaix, Va. (Paul VI Catholic) – undecided
- SG Max Christie / Rolling Meadows, Ill. (Rolling Meadows) – Michigan State
- PG Daeshun Ruffin / Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Ole Miss
- SG Hunter Sallis / Omaha, Neb. (Millard North) – undecided
- C Efton Reid / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
- SF Kendall Brown / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Baylor
- C Franck Kepnang / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Oregon
- C Daimion Collins / Atlanta, Texas (Atlanta) – Kentucky
- SG Langston Love / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Baylor
- SG Matt Cleveland / Alpharetta, Ga. (Pace Academy) – Florida State
- PG Zion Harmon / Benton, Ky. (Marshall County) – Western Kentucky
- C Charles Bediako / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
- SF Harrison Ingram / Dallas, Texas (Saint Mark's School of Texas) – Stanford
- SF Trey Patterson / Somerset, N.J. (Rutgers Prep) – Villanova
- SF Malaki Branham / Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary) – Ohio State
- PF Bryce Hopkins / Oak Park, Ill. (Fenwick) – Kentucky
- SG Bryce McGowens / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Nebraska
- PF Ben Gregg / Portland, Ore. (Clackamas) – Gonzaga
- PG Frankie Collins / Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Michigan
- SF Josh Minott / Boca Raton, Fla. (St. Andrew's School) – Memphis
- PG Jalen Warley / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Florida State
- C Jerrell Colbert / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – LSU
- SG Dallan "Deebo" Coleman / Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau) – Georgia Tech
- PF Caleb Furst / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian) – Purdue
- PG Zaon Collins / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UNLV
- SG Chance Moore / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern) – Arkansas
- SF Peyton Watson / Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Polytechnic) – UCLA
- C Wilhelm Breidenbach / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) – Nebraska
- PF DaRon Holmes / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Dayton
- C Micawber "Mac" Etienne / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – UCLA
- PG Rahsool Diggins / Warminster, Pa. (Archbishop Wood Catholic) – Connecticut
- C Jackson Grant / Olympia, Wash. (Olympia) – Washington
- PF Arthur Kaluma / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – UNLV
- SF Keon Edwards / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – DePaul
- PG Nolan Hickman / Mt. Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Kentucky
- PF Zach Clemence / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Kansas
- SF Dontrez Styles / Kinston, N.C. (Kinston) – North Carolina
- SF Johnathan Lawson / Memphis, Tenn. (Wooddale) – Oregon
- PG Isael Silva / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Stanford
- PF Benny Williams / Bowie, Md. (St. Andrew's Episcopal) – Syracuse
- C John Butler / Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal) – Florida State
- SF Quincy Allen / Washington, D.C. (Maret School) – Colorado
- SF Alex Fudge / Jacksonville, Fla. (Lee) – LSU
- PG Jordan Hawkins / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Connecticut
- SG Trey Alexander / Oklahoma City, Okla. (Heritage Hall) – Auburn
- SG Manny Obaseki / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas A&M
- PF K.J. Adams / Austin, Texas (Westlake) – Kansas
- SG Will McClendon / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UCLA
- PG Jaden Akins / Ypsilanti, Mich. (Ypsi Prep) – Michigan State
- PF Ernest Ross / Alachua, Fla. (Santa Fe) – N.C. State
- SG Kobe Bufkin / Grand Rapids, Mich. (Grand Rapids Christian) – Michigan
- SF Reese Dixon-Waters / Los Angeles, Calif. (Saint Bernard Catholic) – USC
- SG Kowacie Reeves / Macon, Ga. (Westside) – Florida
- C Ryan Mutombo / Atlanta, Ga. (The Lovett School) – Georgetown
- PG Tyrese Hunter / Racine, Wis. (Saint Catherine's) – Iowa State
- SG D'Marco Dunn / Fayetteville, N.C. (Westover) – North Carolina
- SG Shane Nowell / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) – Arizona
- SF Jordan Nesbitt / St. Louis, Mo. (St. Louis Christian Academy) – Memphis
- SG Pierre Brooks / Detroit, Mich. (Douglass Academy) – Michigan State
- PF Trey Kaufman / Sellersburg, Ind. (Silver Creek) – Purdue
- C Samson Johnson / Elizabeth, N.J. (The Patrick School) – Connecticut
- SG Shane Dezonie / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – Arizona
- C Jonas Aidoo / Charlotte, N.C. (Liberty Heights Athletic Institute) – undecided
- PF Julian Reese / Owings Mills, Md. (St. Frances Academy) – Maryland
- C Roosevelt Wheeler / Richmond, Va. (John Marshall) – Louisville
- C Kaden Perry / Battle Ground, Wash. (Battle Ground) – Gonzaga
- SG Luke Goode / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Homestead) – Illinois
- PG TyTy Washington / Phoenix, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Creighton
- SF Jaylon Tyson / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas Tech
- PG Bensley Joseph / Putnam, Conn. (Putnam Science Academy) – Miami
- PG Ahamad Bynum / Chicago, Ill. (Simeon) – DePaul
- PG Bobby Pettiford / Creedmoor, N.C. (South Granville) – Louisville
- SF Kaleb Washington / Mableton, Ga. (Pebblebrook) – Dayton
- SG Tamar Bates / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Texas
- SG Malik Thomas / La Verne, Calif. (Damien) – USC
- SG Brandin Podziemski / Delafield, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Academies) – undecided
- SF Ramses Melendez / Kissimmee, Fla. (Central Pointe Christian) – undecided
- PF Mason Miller / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – Creighton
- SG Ike Cornish / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Maryland
- SG Terquavion Smith / Farmville, N.C. (Farmville Central) – N.C. State
- SG Jakai Robinson / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) – Miami
- SG Jahmai Mashack / Etiwanda, Calif. (Etiwanda) – Tennessee
- SF Jeremy Sochan / Ulm, Germany (OrangeAcademy) – Baylor
- SG C.J. Noland / Waxahachie, Texas (Waxahachie) – Oklahoma
- SG Jordan Longino / Germantown, Pa. (Germantown Academy) – Villanova
- SG Wesley Cardet / Orlando, Fla. (West Oaks Academy) – undecided
- C Nnanna Njoku / Hockessin, Del. (Sanford Academy) – Villanova
