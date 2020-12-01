Meet SI All-American's Top 99 Basketball Players

Four hail from Washington state, including University of Washington recruit Jackson Grant, who rated fairly highly.

Sports Illustrated All-American has compiled the top 99 high school basketball players nationwide and four of them hail from Washington state.

Imagine if they had all stayed together somewhere for college rather than head in different directions.

Signed by Duke, 6-foot-10, 230-pound center Paolo Banchero from Seattle's O'Dea High School ranks No. 2 on this inaugural, elite listing.

University of Washington-bound Jackson Grant, a 6-9, 195-pound center from Olympia High in Olympia, Washington, ranks No. 44.

The brother of a former Husky standout, Shane Nowell, a 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Eastside Catholic High in suburban Seattle's Sammamish, Washington, is the No. 69 selection. He will play collegiately for Arizona.

At No. 78, Kaden Perry, a 6-9, 225-pound center from Battle Ground High in Battle Ground, Washington, will take his game to Gonzaga, which has two top 99 players, including the only one from Oregon. Power forward Ben Gregg from Clackamas High in Portland and picked No. 30 will play for the Zags, too.

Fourteen of these players will join Pac-12 teams. Oregon has two of the top 19.

The SI99 and their player evaluation links:

