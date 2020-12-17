Class of 2021: Player Page for New Husky Edge Defender Maurice Heims

New Washington Huskies edge defender Maurice Heims has played football only since he was 15. Despite his limited background, he's been named as an Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Below is a link to all of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated stories on the edge defender from Hamburg, Germany.

"Teams look at Heims and think about what could be. At 6’5, 245 pounds, that’s an enormous blank slate to be working with. He’s got some juice in his tank and a solid foundation of technique that, under the right tutelage, might translate into production at the highest level of college football."

"On Friday June 19th, 2020, the Huskies picked up a 2021 commitment in defensive end Maurice Heims. Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the new commit.

"With the commitment of edge defender Maurice Heims, Washington has filled three of the four open spots for the 2021 recruiting class. Can coaches Jimmy Lake, Pete Kwiatkowski and Ikaika Malloe reel in J.T. Tuimoloau?"

