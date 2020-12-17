Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Class of 2021: Player Page for New Husky Edge Defender Maurice Heims

Husky Maven offers an in-depth player profile page for each new 2021 football recruit.
Author:
Publish date:

New Washington Huskies edge defender Maurice Heims has played football only since he was 15.  Despite his limited background, he's been named as an Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Below is a link to all of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated stories on the edge defender from Hamburg, Germany.

SI All American Official Evaluation Profile

"Teams look at Heims and think about what could be. At 6’5, 245 pounds, that’s an enormous blank slate to be working with. He’s got some juice in his tank and a solid foundation of technique that, under the right tutelage, might translate into production at the highest level of college football."

WATCH: SI Recruiting Director Weighs in on New Husky DE Commit Maurice Heims

"On Friday June 19th, 2020, the Huskies picked up a 2021 commitment in defensive end Maurice Heims. Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the new commit.

Impact Statement: Heims Commits; The Wait Begins for J.T. Tuimoloau

"With the commitment of edge defender Maurice Heims, Washington has filled three of the four open spots for the 2021 recruiting class. Can coaches Jimmy Lake, Pete Kwiatkowski and Ikaika Malloe reel in J.T. Tuimoloau?"

Scoutlook: Washington DE Commit Maurice Heims a Joe Tryon, Part Zwei?

"Maurice Heims, a 2021 Washington defensive end recruit, has a high ceiling. Trevor Mueller breaks down the skills of the new commit and what he will add to the Husky program."

Maurice Heims Commit
Recruiting

Class of 2021: Player Page for New Husky Edge Defender Maurice Heims

Maurice Heims 1
Recruiting

UW Signee Maurice Heims Left Germany and Found a Football Home

Lake on Signing More
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: Another Look at the Huskies' 2021 Football Signees

Mark Brunell was always a competitor, as his thoughts about the national title show.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Brunell Shared in the Glory, But Felt Left Out

Hameir Wright and Jamal Bey battle for the ball against Montana.
Basketball

Beware of Grizzlies: Big Sky Team Embarrasses Washington

The Huskies and Utah warm up for their recent game.
Recruiting

JT Tuimoloau Pares His Recruiting List to 5; Huskies Still In It

Husky Stadium deck in the offseason.
Football

UW Reports 25 Active COVID Cases, Most Likely Football Players

Jimmy Lake discusses his 15 recruits.
Recruiting

Lake Calls Huard 'the Best Quarterback in the Country'

Jacob Sirmon has entered the transfer portal a second time.
Football

UW's Jacob Sirmon Enters Transfer Portal Second Time