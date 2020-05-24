Introducing the Zakhari Spears Scouting Profile

Zakhari Spears is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. In 13 games in 2019, he had 62 total tackles, defended 3 passes and recovered 1 fumble. He committed to UW on Jan. 31.

Get to know Zakhair Spears

Trevor Mueller's story on how Spears is dealing with the Coronavirus-related shutdown.

Scouting Profile

Trevor Mueller gets in-depth with Spears' technique and what former Husky he compares to.

In his own words

Spears joins 4th and Inches Podcast and talks about why he chose to play at UW.

2019 Highlights

Here's a look at Spears' junior season highlights.