Hit Hard: Pandemic Impacting Under-the-Radar Recruits the Most

Mike Martin

Kyson Jackson, a record-setting running back from tiny Friday Harbor High School in Washington state's San Juan Islands, says an offer from the Washington Huskies would be a dream come true.

"It would be out of this world."

However, he's living out a nightmare scenario as the novel coronavirus-related shutdown limits his recruiting exposure.  

Jackson had a breakout junior season in 2019 for any level of football competition. He rushed for more than 100 yards in 13 out of 15 games, piling up more than 200 yards in four games and over 300 yards in one game. He generated 435 all-purpose yards in a game.

"He was always the best player on the field," said John Garcia, Sports Illustrated's national director of football recruiting after looking over Jackson's 2019 highlights.

Before the pandemic, it was already difficult for this under-the-radar prospect to get noticed. To watch Jackson in person, a UW coach had to drive an hour and a half to Anacortes, Washington, and take an hour-long ferry ride to San Juan Island.

On the other hand, a coach can attend a game between larger schools Ferndale and Marysville-Pilchuck and scout prospects in the first half, and next drive 30 minutes down the road to watch the second half of a Bothell-Woodinville matchup and watch a few more.

"We're seeing the second and third-tier kids be quite negatively impacted by the shutdown," Garcia said. "The camp circuits are important so that they can be evaluated against other prospects."

Instead, prospects such as Jackson aren't even getting a proper courtesy look, making their long-odds dreams even harder to pursue.

"Off-the-radar may be a better description for schools like Friday Harbor," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst. "Despite Jackson putting up ridiculous numbers, it's difficult to get a coach to get a first-hand look at him because of his remote location."

Yet Jackson hasn't been the typical small-town prospect. Playing against higher-level high schools, he's always stood out. He just needs to the chance to be properly evaluated, a process that typically takes place for someone like him at regional events during the springtime.

The idea of Friday Harbor's prolific running back becoming a Division 1 player is not all that far-fetched. His father played at that level. Bryan Jackson was a defensive back and captain at Utah State in 2001, knocking down passes by quarterbacks such as Oregon's Joey Harrington.

The older Jackson understands the importance of the in-person visit where a coach can look a prospect in the eyes. It worked for him.

"Most coaches want a great athlete," Bryan Jackson said. "But they also want someone who they don’t need to worry about getting in trouble and someone who works hard in school, in practice and in the weight room."

Washington, under former coach Chris Petersen, got a lot of positive mileage out of recruiting the OKG player -- or "Our Kind of Guy." The system became well known among draft analysts.

"Under Chris Petersen, UW excelled in player evaluation," SI's Garcia said. "They found talent that others have overlooked because they look beyond what is considered ideal height, weight and speed for a position. They recruited to their system."

Will Dissly was a product of this careful, hands-on approach. The former UW and current Seattle Seahawks tight end emerged from a place similarly remote to Friday Harbor -- he was from Wise River, Montana. 

Coming out of high school, Disney was a two-star defensive end and the 2,224th-rated player nationally, according to 247 Sports. He was named Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year but had exactly one offer at that time: Boise State.

He committed to Boise State but followed Petersen to the UW in 2014. 

"Height, weight, and speed is one thing but attitude, attitude, attitude is another," Bryan Jackson said. "I think the best way to see and get a feel for kids is by spending time with them, and that's why those in-person meetings are so important."

Kyson Jackson was beginning to draw recruiting interest from schools such as BYU, Utah State, Weber State and Utah, and receiving invitations to attend spring camps, when the pandemic shutdown went into place.

While working out alone in the Jackson family home gym, the Friday Harbor running back still hopes he can receive the all-clear to leave home, showcase his skillsat summer camps and have someone discover him.

