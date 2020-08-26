SI.com
HuskyMaven
Riding Out the Storm: Huskies RB Commit Could be in the Eye of Category 4 Hurricane Laura

Mike Martin

This year has taught Caleb Berry, a running-back prospect from Lufkin, Texas, and a Washington Huskies commit, to be ready for anything, literally anything.

Friday night was supposed to be the start of the Texas high-school football season but the schedule has been pushed back until late September — a four-week delay. 

Once thought to be a minor in convenience in the grand scheme of pandemic-related nation-wide shutdowns, the postponement may now be considered fortuitous as Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall by Thursday night.  

The exact location of Laura's intrusion is thought to be somewhere along the Texas- Louisiana border. Although 130 miles inland, Lufkin may take a punishing blow. 

Berry says his family is readying for the storm system, but no evacuation order has been given. 

Lufkin, Texas in Hurricane Laura's Path
Lufkin, Texas in Hurricane Laura's Path

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Berry is normally the one handing out the punishment in Lufkin.

Recently upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane, Laura's weather system has gained strength over the past two days.  It now Laura has become an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane."  With sustained winds of 140 mph the weather system is expected to reach land on Wednesday night.

With the delayed football season nearly a month away, Berry continues to build up his own strength. Berry's workout regime has been uninterrupted this summer. That may change in the coming days as the storm projections place Lufkin directly in the system's path.

The uncertainty surrounding the weather system's size, track and intensity have led the National Weather System to issue the following warning for the Lufkin area: "Plan for life-threatening wind of CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force."  

The warning also included a modified forecast of local winds in the "25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph."

Hurricane Laura's impact could involve spawning tornados and flash floods.

Berry and his family will try to stay safe. 

 

