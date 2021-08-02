San Diego Cornerback Pares His Choices to UW, 2 Others

Jalil Tucker was thought to be an Oregon commit all along, but the Huskies are still in contention.

Amid the flurry of weekend recruiting activity, with tight end Ryan Otton and defensive back TJ Hall committing to the University of Washington, San Diego-area cornerback Jalil Tucker pared his schools from 20 to 3 — and they included the Huskies.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Tucker from Lincoln High School and the class of 2022 will choose from among Washington, Oregon and Florida State.

Listed as MaxPrep.com's sixth best player in California, Tucker is being recruited by the Huskies as a defensive back though he lists himself as athlete, likewise proving to be a capable receiver.

Thought to be a lock to choose Oregon, he explained where he's at with the process with 247sports.com.

“I’m honestly still open in my recruitment," he said. "That’s why I haven’t committed anywhere yet. I'm not planning to make an early decision, I want to wait until later in the year."

One reason for the hold-up is Tucker hasn't taken any recruiting trips and has revealed only a prospective mid-October visit to Oregon. He expressed an interest in traveling to Seattle at some point, too.

“I want to take a few more trips and then really evaluate all my options from there," he said. "I would love to visit Washington if I can."

Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven recruiting analyst, said Tucker's decision to extend his recruitment is a little surprising

"It sounded like Oregon was a done deal," Mueller said. "But then Arizona defensive back Benjamin Morris was thought to be a lock for Washington and he chose Notre Dame."