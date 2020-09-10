SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Scoutlook: 2023 Washington Husky TE Commit Chance Bogan has Attractive Size

Trevor Mueller

Chance Bogan, the Washington Huskies' second commit for the 2022 class is tall, sure-handed tight end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, who sort of knew where he was going to college all along.

As the son of a former Husky linebacker Curtis Bogan Jr., the younger Bogan let it out back in March that the UW would be his choice. 

In a video interview with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin, he said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this on air, but go Huskies.”

Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven breaks down Bogan's game and what makes him an intriguing prospect for coach Jimmy Lake and the Huskies.

Size: At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Bogan is still growing and already has good size for a pass-catching tight end. At Washington, he will need to add some weight to be an effective blocker.

Speed: Bogan has quick feet and a solid burst to create separation from defenders.

Strength:  Heading into his junior year, he shows great ability to rip the ball away from defensive backs and break tackles, which shows off Bogan’s strength.

Hands: Bogan has very reliable hands. He secures the ball away from his body before bringing it into his chest. He has a wide-catch radius to bring down tough catches in traffic.

Feet: The change of direction in routes makes Bogan hard to cover. He plants his foot and explodes in a new direction for necessary separation that gives his QB a maximum throwing window.

Football IQ: Chance Bogan is a high-quality receiver going into his junior year. He understands routes from both sides of the football. He displays knowledge of route concepts and how to create separation. 

On the defensive side of the ball at safety, he's very good in coverage in man and zone. This pays off in his understanding of the nuances of being a pass-catcher and helps him disguise routes at the line of scrimmage.

Scoutlook: Combined with his size and his ability as a receiving tight end, it’s no wonder the Huskies were so high on Chance Bogan. He has all of the tools to be a quality receiving threat. He runs good routes, is big and strong, and regularly makes plays. Utilized primarily as a receiver in high school, Bogan shows toughness on the defensive side. If he can learn the blocking schemes to compliment his toughness, he could become an every-down tight end.

Husky Comparison: Hunter Bryant 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Power 5 Teams Push Forward with FB Openers while UW, Pac-12 remain idle

The Big 12 and the ACC play their first games of the pandemic-altered football season, approaching them cautiously.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

The Road to 1991 Perfection: Long After Title Run, Rongen Got Shot, Wounded

The former University of Washington offensive guard entered into a law-enforcement career that put him in precarious situations at times.

Dan Raley

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: The Next Tailback Up is the Total Package

If he can stay healthy, this back has a chance to be one of Washington's more versatile runners in recent times. He's off to a good career start.

Dan Raley

by

DawgmanJack

The Road to 1991 Perfection: The Huskies Made a Vow After Near-Miss

An upset loss to UCLA cost the Huskies a chance at a national title before the one they won. Here's how they responded.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

The Passing of Bob Robertson: WSU Claims Him, as do Huskies, Irish

The Northwest broadcaster called three seasons of Washington football, including two in the Sonny Sixkiller era, before turning to Washington State games.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Sports Illustrated All-American Poised to Move UW Higher in Rankings

The Huskies, however, have their work cut out in landing one or both of the local recruiting prizes that could give them a big bump.

Dan Raley

Playing Football in the Spring May Be Unrealistic

The Washington Huskies have officially missed their original season kickoff date with no guarantees they will be playing in the months ahead. Now a spring season might be more unrealistic than originally thought.

Kaila Olin

NFL Depth Charts: See Where Huskies Show Up Most as Starters

Thirteen former University of Washington football players are penciled in as starters for the first week, with the possibility of one more.

Dan Raley

Husky NFL Tracker: Ahmed, Adams, Fuller Among UW Players Cut Loose

Progress of University of Washington job-hunters upgraded throughout the weekend as the pro teams trim their rosters.

Dan Raley

by

Sang19

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: The Inside Scoop on This Guy — He's Unafraid

Washington is more than hopeful it will upgrade the second row on defense to one that can go sideline to sideline. We have the first option.

Dan Raley