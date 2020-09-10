Scoutlook: 2023 Washington Husky TE Commit Chance Bogan has Attractive Size

Chance Bogan, the Washington Huskies' second commit for the 2022 class is tall, sure-handed tight end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, who sort of knew where he was going to college all along.

As the son of a former Husky linebacker Curtis Bogan Jr., the younger Bogan let it out back in March that the UW would be his choice.

In a video interview with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin, he said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this on air, but go Huskies.”

Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven breaks down Bogan's game and what makes him an intriguing prospect for coach Jimmy Lake and the Huskies.

Size: At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Bogan is still growing and already has good size for a pass-catching tight end. At Washington, he will need to add some weight to be an effective blocker.

Speed: Bogan has quick feet and a solid burst to create separation from defenders.

Strength: Heading into his junior year, he shows great ability to rip the ball away from defensive backs and break tackles, which shows off Bogan’s strength.

Hands: Bogan has very reliable hands. He secures the ball away from his body before bringing it into his chest. He has a wide-catch radius to bring down tough catches in traffic.

Feet: The change of direction in routes makes Bogan hard to cover. He plants his foot and explodes in a new direction for necessary separation that gives his QB a maximum throwing window.

Football IQ: Chance Bogan is a high-quality receiver going into his junior year. He understands routes from both sides of the football. He displays knowledge of route concepts and how to create separation.

On the defensive side of the ball at safety, he's very good in coverage in man and zone. This pays off in his understanding of the nuances of being a pass-catcher and helps him disguise routes at the line of scrimmage.

Scoutlook: Combined with his size and his ability as a receiving tight end, it’s no wonder the Huskies were so high on Chance Bogan. He has all of the tools to be a quality receiving threat. He runs good routes, is big and strong, and regularly makes plays. Utilized primarily as a receiver in high school, Bogan shows toughness on the defensive side. If he can learn the blocking schemes to compliment his toughness, he could become an every-down tight end.

Husky Comparison: Hunter Bryant