Scoutlook: Ryan Otton Has As Much Upside as Cade

The next tight end from Tumwater, Washington, does a lot of things well, similar to his sibling.

The Washington Huskies not only kept Ryan Otton in the state, they made sure he stayed in the family by having him follow his brother Cade and join Jimmy Lake's program.

Otton from Tumwater High School in Tumwater, Washington, will try to experience Husky success similar to his older sibling while he joins a Washington program known to develop tight ends for the NFL.

Size: At 6-foot-6, Ryan Otton is the ideal height for a major college prospect. He already weighs 225 pounds and will be able to put on more size when he gets into the training program.

Speed: Otton will be a mismatch when running routes. He runs well and will expose the seam. Combined with his quick feet, he will be able to stop quickly to keep the chains moving while keepIng defenders off balance.

Strength: Otton’s strength already makes him a threat in the blocking game as soon as he steps onto campus. He uses his bottom half well and forces defenders out of their stance. As a receiver, he has strong hands that he uses to secure balls sent in his vicinity.

Footwork: Otton stays low and uses explosive movements to get into the chests of defenders. He keeps a wide base and is always in the right position to be an effective blocker. As a route runner, he has quick feet and loose hips to turn quickly.

Football IQ: As a tight end, Otton has learned the fundamentals of blocking as well as the nuances of receiving. He does both very well. He opens large holes by moving defenders where he wants and finds soft spots in the defense.

Scoutlook: It never hurts to have a grandfather, Sid Otton, who happens to be the winningest high school football coach in the history of the state. His fundamentals and understanding of the position make Ryan Otton a candidate to get on the field early in his career. His ability to be an effective blocker and receiver give him a high ceiling at Washington and beyond.

Husky Comparison: Cade Otton